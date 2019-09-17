Howdy Burger opens in Mother Road Market
Howdy Burger, a new concept from the McNellie’s Group, has opened in Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Howdy Burger is described as a tribute to classic roadside burger stands along Route 66.
Howdy Burger’s menu features the original ($7), a double-meat, double-cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and a signature rodeo sauce. A triple is $9. Prairie Creek Farm bacon is an additional $3.
It also offers a breakfast sandwich ($7) with egg, cheese and choice of bacon or Fassler Hall sausage, as well as shoestring fries and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Howdy Burger is located between Chicken and the Wolf and Nice Guys Shrimp Shack. It fills the last vacant shop space in the food hall and market.
Cafe Yum opens in The Farm shopping center
Café Yum has opened at 6568 S. Sheridan Road in The Farm shopping center.
The restaurant features an assortment of sandwiches, salads, smoothies, bubble teas, soups and sweets.
It is located in a space that formerly held Katy’s Pantry.
Café Yum operated for a number of years in Grove under three different owners before being destroyed by fire in February 2018.
The new Tulsa location is operated by the restaurant’s original owner, Tracy Ogg.
“This is a much smaller space than what we had in Grove, so most of the business is carryout,” Ogg said. “We do have one communal table for customers who want to dine in.”
Café Yum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The phone number is 628-1000.
Whimsy Cookie Co. coming to Tulsa
Memphis-based Whimsy Cookie Co. is opening its first Oklahoma location on Friday, Sept. 20, at 3633 S. Peoria Ave.
Whimsy Cookie Co. is a boutique cookie bakery that offers several types of cookies, including its signature gooey butter cookies in flavors such as butter, lemon, strawberry, red velvet, birthday cake, dark chocolate and chocolate chip.
Whimsy also offers iced sugar cookies that can be customized for special events.
Duet schedules tequila dinner on patio
Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., has scheduled a top-shelf tequila dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
The four-course dinner from executive chef Nico Albert will feature a panel discussion with four of Mexico’s top tequila producers — Pedro Jimenez, Salvador Rosales, Emilio Vieyra Vargas and David Suro-PinZera.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-398-7201.
French wine dinner scheduled at Fleming’s
Chef-partner Heidi Brown and wine manager Jake Varnell of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, have planned a dinner featuring French wines at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Wines will include Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris Rosé Corbières, Nicole Chanrion Gamay Côte-de-Brouilly, Clos La Coutale Malbec Cahors, Charles Joguet Cuvee Terroir Cabernet Franc Chinon and Domaine La Tour Vielle Reserva Banyuls.
They will be paired with seared scallops, salad nicoise, confit de Canard, coq au vin, steak au poivre and dessert.
Cost is $115 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-712-7500.
French Hen slates Cliff Lede wine dinner
Wines from Cliff Lede Vineyard will be featured in a dinner scheduled 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the French Hen, 7143 S. Yale Ave.
Wines will include Cliff Lede sauvignon blanc, FEL pinot noir, Cliff Lede cabernet sauvignon and FEL chardonnay.
They will be paired with tuna crudo, stuffed quail, spice-crusted Colorado rack of lamb and apricot tart.
Cost is $119 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-492-2596.