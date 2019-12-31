Ike’s Famous Plate Lunches opens downtown
Ike’s Famous Plate Lunches recently opened in the Deco District in downtown Tulsa in space that formerly housed Teri’s Coneys.
The restaurant, located at 3 E. Fifth St., has no connection to the longtime Tulsa restaurant Ike’s Chili House.
Owners Dwight Beard and Justin Pollard formerly operated Ike’s Downtown Pub & Eatery and 102 Restaurant, restaurants in downtown Okmulgee.
The menu includes such choices as three-way chili, open-faced sliced beef, baby back rib plate, smoked sausage, chicken and slicks (dumplings), coneys and rustic chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich. Prices run $7.99 to $13.99.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number is 918-764-8887.
Frios Gourmet Pops trailer stolen
The concession trailer for Frios Gourmet Pops-Tulsa was stolen from the driveway of the home of owner Angela Myrick on Dec. 8.
“I have started a GoFundMe page to help me replace the stolen trailer, the outside Frios wrap and the contents of the trailer,” she said. “While there is some insurance on the trailer, there won’t be nearly enough to replace what I had.”
Myrick also operates a Frios Gourmet Pops store at 105 N. Greenwood Ave.