Tulsa-based Mazzio’s Italian Eatery has returned its Pepperollies and is offering a special meal deal for the holiday season.
Pepperollies start with dough, then are layered with cheese and pepperoni baked into rolls and served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing. Add to any order for $5.99 a half dozen or $9.99 a dozen.
The holiday meal deal includes a large one-topping pizza, calzone ring, 9-inch cheese dippers and a 16-ounce ranch dressing for $24.99.
French Hen sets dinners, plus trolley light tours
The French Hen, 7143 S. Yale Ave., has scheduled a dinner featuring recommended holiday wines Tuesday, Nov. 19, plus two dinners that include holiday light trolley tours.
The Nov. 19 dinner will include passed appetizers, pumpkin soup, baby spinach salad, Christmas casserole, roasted Cornish game hen and pecan cheesecake.
They will be paired with wines from California, Spain, France and New Zealand.
Cost is $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
The light tour dinners are scheduled Dec. 5 and Dec. 19. Bubblies and appetizers will be served at 5:30 p.m., the trolley tour rolls at 6 and the three-course wine dinner begins at 7:30.
Cost is $130 per person, all inclusive.
Reservations for all events: 918-492-2596.
Grilled beef tri-tip tops Boston Deli special
Hasty-Bake grilled beef tri-tip steak tops the Thursday night special for November at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
The dinner, offered in addition to the regular menu, also includes ash-roasted potatoes, grilled tri-color cauliflower, seared pork belly and pumpkin flan.
The dinner, offered 5-9 p.m., is $25.
Extra bites
• The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., has scheduled a 21-and-over four-course Scotch tasting dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. For pricing and to make a reservation, call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
• Bodhi’s Bowl will put a spin on the classic pad Thai noodle dish Friday-Sunday, Nov. 15-17, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave. The dish will be topped with a Thai chili-dusted shrimp skewer, palm sugar-glazed tofu, garlic chives, bean sprouts, fried egg, sweet pickled daikon and cilantro.
• At 11:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Nothing Bundt Cakes, 7890 E. 106th Place, will celebrate National Bundt Day by giving away Confetti Bundtlets (mini Bundt cakes) while supplies last. The first 22 people in line will receive one free Bundtlet a month for a year.