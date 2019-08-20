Merritt’s Bakery to celebrate 40 years
Merritt’s Bakery is celebrating 40 years since it first opened as The Cake Box with an anniversary cake giveaway contest and bakery item sales.
Those who purchased a wedding cake from The Cake Box/Merritt’s in 1979-80 can enter the contest by sending a photo of the wedding cake to Merritt’s Bakery Facebook or Instagram inbox, or email sales@merrittsbakery.com.
Merritt’s will announce the winner the first week of September.
Merritt’s also will stage an anniversary sale next week, Aug. 26-31, that will include 40% off select bakery items and 40 cents off select items.
Merritt’s Bakery stores are at 3202 E. 15th St., 9521 S. Delaware Ave. and 4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow.
Location Wine to highlight Biga dinner Monday
Wine rep Taylor Gardner will host a dinner featuring wines from Location Wine at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Locations, under celebrated winemaker Dave Phinney (Orin Swift Cellars), includes bottlings from France, Spain, Italy, Argentina, California, New Zealand, Oregon, Washington, Portugal, Corsica and Texas, each emphasizing grapes that correspond to the region.
Wines at the dinner will include New Zealand Marlborough sauvignon blanc, Italian Red (Negroamara, Nero d’Avola, Barbera) and Texas Red (grenache, mourvèdre, syrah, carignan, assorted Bordeaux varietals).
They will be paired with Asian shrimp and cabbage salad, lasagna Bolognese, Texas barbecue beef brisket and strawberry tres leches cake.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.
Bobby O’s schedules Back-to-School Bash
Bobby O’s Slices + Pies, 1502 E. 11th St., has scheduled a Back-to-School Bash from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Winning participants could receive a free 24-inch pizza for entering the topping combo contest. The day also will include half-price pizza slices (gluten-free 25% discount), $1 off fountain and adult beverages, pizza art activities and music from Lost Dog.
Local brewers Nine Band, Nothing’s Left, New Era: Fine Fermentations, Cabin Boys and Renaissance will provide T-shirt and glassware giveaways.
Extra bites
• Ziggi’s Coffee, 6134 S. Memorial Drive, is giving away one 16-ounce drink (except Red Bull infusions) per customer to all school personnel with employee ID or other valid proof of school employment all day Wednesday, Aug. 21.
• Dunked chimichangas are back on the menu at Taco Bueno restaurants, available in ground beef, shredded Southwest chicken or flame-grilled steak. New dunking sauces include chipotle ranch, jalapeno ranch, queso and chili.
• Dunkin’ restaurant (formerly Dunkin’s Donuts), 1101 N. Aspen Ave., is launching its fall lineup Wednesday, Aug. 21. Items include cinnamon sugar pumpkin latte, pumpkin-flavored coffees, apple cider doughnut, pumpkin doughnuts, pumpkin muffins and pumpkin K-Cup pods.
• New dishes at Cheddars Scratch Kitchen, 10708 E. 71st St., include Southwest chicken quesadilla, broccoli cheese chicken casserole, toasted patty melt, three-cheese grilled cheese and house-fried potato chips. Also, guests now may create more than 90 lunch combinations from $5.99 to $7.99.