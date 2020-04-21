Mother's Day information needed
We can't take Mom out for her Mother's Day dinner May 10, but it's a good bet some local restaurants will come up with special meals for pickup.
Restaurants making special plans should send their information with as much detail as possible, including costs, to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com.
DoubleShot Coffee offering grocery items
DoubleShot Coffee, 1633 S. Boulder Ave., is offering a variety of grocery items, in addition to its to-go menu.
Items include milk, eggs, fresh orange juice, bell peppers, wild onions, flour, Savoy Restaurant cinnamon rolls, breads and English muffins.
DoubleShot is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. For online ordering and more details, go to doubleshot.coffee.
Panera Bread opens popup grocery markets
Panera Bread is among the latest restaurants to launch popup grocery markets.
Items include baked breads, bagels, milk, yogurt, cheese, cream cheese and fresh produce, such as apples, avocados, blueberries, red grapes and vine-ripe tomatoes.
Visit panerabread.com for details. Items are available for curbside, drive-through and delivery, depending on the store.
50s Diner in BA offering family breakfasts
The 50s Diner, 1500 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, is offering breakfast family deals to serve three or five diners.
The three-person combo is $24.99 and the five-person $34.99.
The three-person deal includes six eggs, six pieces of bacon, six pieces of ham, three sausage links, three biscuits, gravy and home fries.
The five-person combo includes 10 eggs, 10 pieces of bacon, 10 pieces of ham, five sausage links, five biscuits, gravy and home fries.
The diner is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. all week. The phone number is 918-806-6999.
LongHorn Steakhouse offering fresh steak cuts
LongHorn Steakhouse, 9111 E. 71st St., is offering fresh steak cuts that customers can order online and pick up curbside.
The cuts include Flo’s filet, Outlaw rib-eye, Renegade sirloin and New York strip. Prices start at $6 per steak.
Each order comes with LongHorn’s proprietary seasoning, cooking instructions and honey wheat bread. Side dishes are available to order and heat up at home.
LongHorn also has precooked family meal deals starting at $9 a person.
For details and ordering, go to longhornsteakhouse.com.
Albert G’s offering whole beef tenders, prime ribs
Albert G’s Bar-B-Q is offering whole smoked beef tenderloins and whole prime ribs at its location at 2748 S. Harvard Ave.
The tenderloins and prime ribs are $120 each. Each serves up to eight people. Albert G’s also is offering whole Key lime pies and pans of banana pudding for $20 each.
The orders require 48 hours advance notice. The phone number is 918-747-4799.