New Beatrice Ice Cream Co. offering summer ice cream club
Beatrice Ice Cream Co., a forthcoming sister restaurant to Antoinette Baking Co., is launching a summer ice cream club.
The club will run one day a month for three months, and spaces are limited. Cost is $130 plus tax, and the products include classic and vegan options.
The schedule:
June 15: Beatrice tote with 3 pints of ice cream plus tasting notes.
July 15: 8-inch cream cake.
August 15: 3 pints of ice cream plus tasting notes.
Everyone who joins the club will be entered to win an anti-social ice cream party featuring 4 pints, 4 cone bowls, sprinkles and toppings.
To order, email beatriceicecreamco@gmail.com or call 918-764-8404.
Beatrice Ice Cream Co. is located at 11 E. Reconciliation Way, the former site of Spinster Records in the Tulsa Arts District. The bakery also is in the district at 207 N. Main St.
Doctor Kustom food truck to celebrate first year Monday
Doctor Kustom food truck, which specializes in Brazilian cuisine, will celebrate its first anniversary 5-9 p.m. Monday, May 25, in the parking lot of Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. Fourth St.
Doctor Kustom will offer a special menu, and the Bossa jazz group will perform 6-9 p.m. Brews from Dead Armadillo also will be available.