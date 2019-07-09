Nickel & Nickel wines to top Villa Ravenna dinner
Tom Gilhooly, eastern U.S. region manager from Nickel & Nickel Vineyards, will host the Festa dll’estate 2019 alla Villa Ravenna Ristorante at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
Oklahoma nursery tycoon Gil Nickel and his wife, Beth, bought Far Niente in 1979. Nickel & Nickel was established by the partners of Far Niente in 1997. The wineries, known for their premium wines, even by Napa Valley standards, operate under a new partnership today.
The dinner will include Nickel & Nickel’s Truchard chardonnay, Bear Flat merlot, Estate Ranch cabernet sauvignon, Quick Silver cabernet sauvignon and Far Niente Dolce.
They will be paired with mozzarella con il prosciutto, duck confit with asparagus alla Paramigiana, venison grilled with sweet potato puree, goat osso bucco with risotto and mushrooms, and bread pudding with ice cream.
Cost is $139 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-270-2666.
The restaurant is at 6536 E. 51st St. in The Farm Shopping Center.
In the Raw on the Hill sets summer wine dinner
In the Raw on the Hill, 6151 S. Sheridan Road, has scheduled a wine dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in collaboration with Thirst Wine Merchants.
The evening will begin with a curated cocktail followed by five summer wines from around the world paired with five premium courses of sushi, sashimi and dessert.
Cost is $80 per person, which includes gratuity and a chance to win door prizes. Reservations: 918-524-0063, or email onthehill@intherawsushi.com.
Pork tenderloin highlights Boston Deli special
Hasty-Bake applewood pork tenderloin with orange-soy glaze tops the Thursday night special for July at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
The dinner also includes black-eyed pea succotash, cornmeal-breaded local okra, watermelon-cucumber salad and citrus-scented pound cake with lemon curd and berries.
The dinner, served from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays in addition to the regular menu, is $24.
Chef Heidi’s Table special menu set at Fleming’s
The latest Chef Heidi’s Table, a special menu offered in addition to the regular menu at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar by chef-partner Heidi Brown, has been announced.
The new menu includes blackened ahi tuna ($19), Green Goddess salad ($12), sea scallops in kalbi marinade ($36), herb-crusted rack of lamb with roasted baby carrots and marble potatoes ($45) and fillet of Dover sole a la meunière with roasted zucchini and yellow squash.
The restaurant is at 1976 Utica Square. To make reservations, call 918-712-7500.
Extra bites
• The Chalkboard, 1324 S. Main St., has scheduled a dinner featuring brews from Tulsa’s Cabin Boys Brewery at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Cost is $70 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-582-1964.
• QuikTrip has introduced a summery strawberry lemonade-filled cookie. A limited number of the cookies will be available at each store daily. The cookies will be available through Sept. 10.
• Texas de Brazil, 7021 S. Memorial Drive in Woodland Hills Mall, has added spicy picanha beef and a Santa Fe Brazilian salad to its selections. The dishes will be available through September.
• Porròns Wine & Beer Lounge has opened in The Market at Walnut Creek, 8281 S. Harvard Ave. It offers eight wines, a mimosa and three local beers. It is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Also in The Market is Kiss Me Kwik Cafe, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday.