Oklahoma Joe's rolls out new rib sandwich
Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Cue restaurants have launched a new rib sandwich.
"We cut three bones off the slab and pinch at the base to make sure all of the cartilage is out," owner Joe Davidson said. "We serve it on a 5-inch bun and choice of side for $10.99."
Oklahoma Joe's also is using the rib meat for a BarbeQulossal sandwich with smoked provolone and two onion rings on a kaiser bun.
"It's probably the first new sandwich I've added to the menu in 10 years," Davidson said.
Oklahoma Joe's restaurants are located at 6176 E. 61st St., 25 W. Fifth St., 1124 S. Lewis Ave. in Mother Road Market, 333 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow, and 19361 NE Robson Road, Catoosa.
Margaret's celebrating 30th anniversary this month
Margaret's German Restaurant, 5107 S. Sheridan Road in The Farm Shopping Center, is celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout the month of October.
Margaret's is offering a special for two that includes wiener schnitzel, kassler rippchen and Polish sausage with hot German potato salad, sauerkraut and soup of the day with two 12-ounce bottles of beer for $30 all month.
And, as owner Margaret Rzepczynski says, "It's Oktoberfest all year long at Margaret's."
Celebrity Restaurant to close for renovations
Celebrity Fine Dining Restaurant, 3109 S. Yale Ave., will be closing for about a month for renovations, according to its Facebook page.
The restaurant was purchased last month by 3 Sirens Restaurant Group. The post reads, in part:
“As many of you know, Celebrity Fine Dining Restaurant, aka Celebrity Club as we all still lovingly call it, traded hands from the 56-year lineage of Mike Samara and his family to the careful hands of 3 Sirens Restaurant Group.
“It is with great excitement and anticipation we announce we will be renovating and repairing this iconic Tulsa space and bringing a rejuvenation of its original grandeur back to life. . .So we will be closing our doors September 28, Saturday at close, and we will be reopening November 1, just in time for the holidays.
“Don’t worry, the fried chicken & tableside Caesar aren’t going anywhere.”
The 3 Sirens group, headed by Johnna Hayes, Sara Day and Debra Zinke, owns The Bramble restaurants at 1302 E. Sixth St. and 400 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, as well as Bird & Bottle, 3324 E. 31st St.
Treys partners with charities with special burgers
Treys Bar & Grill, 78791 E. 108th St., has begun offering a special Give Back Burger each month to benefit local charities.
Two dollars of every Give Back Burger sold will go to the monthly charity.
The October burger is a Thai-style burger with double-ground brisket patty, Asian slaw and sweet chili gochujang glaze drizzle with choice of a side for $12.99.
The October charity is the local chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Biga dinner to feature St. Supery wines
Wine rep Kerry McConnell will host a dinner featuring wines from St. Supery Estate Vineyards in California's Napa Valley at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Wines will include St. Supery sauvignon blanc, rosé and estate cabernet sauvignon.
They will be paired with grilled vegetable pasta with cumin, salmon with strawberry salsa, grilled flat iron steak and chile chocolate cake.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.