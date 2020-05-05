Oklahoma Joe’s offering $1 bologna sandwiches Mondays in May
In celebration of National Barbecue Month, Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue is offering $1 bologna sandwiches every Monday in May.
“Bologna is an Oklahoma classic,” owner Joe Davidson said.
The sandwiches are available at three locations — 6175 E. 61st St., 918-894-4447; 333 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow, 918-355-0000, and 19361 NE Robson Road, Catoosa, 918-739-4757.
To place an order, call or go to okjoes.com. Oklahoma Joe’s is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside, carryout or delivery.
Living Kitchen revises dinner schedule, looks ahead to new restaurant
Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy has revised reopening plans for its popular weekend dinners on its farm near Depew.
“We are not satisfied that the infection rate in Oklahoma is dropping enough to safely operate this month, so we are canceling all dinners through the month of May and processing full refunds,” owners Linda Ford and Lisa Becklund said in a release.
Sundays have been added to Fridays and Saturdays in June to try to accommodate those who already have reservations. No more reservations are being taken for June.
“We hope to open our new restaurant, FarmBar, at 18th (Street) and Boston (Avenue) in Tulsa in July,” the release said. “To be able to give our full attention and drive as much business to the new restaurant as we can, we will not host dinners at the farm in July and August.”
The owners said they hope to offer dinners in September, October and November. For more details, go to facebook.com/LivingKitchen.
Oklahoma chefs not among finalists for James Beard award
The three Oklahoma chefs who were named semifinalists for Best Chef: Southwest in the prestigious James Beard Awards were not among the finalists announced this week.
The Oklahoma chefs were Tulsa’s Kevin Snell of Amelia’s, Lisa Becklund of Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy near Depew and the upcoming FarmBar in Tulsa, and Oklahoma City’s Jeff Chanchaleune of Goro.
The finalists are Dan Krohmer, Other Mama, Las Vegas; Jonathan Perno, Campo at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, Los Ranchos, New Mexico; Chrysa Robertson, Rancho Pinot, Scottsdale, Arizona; Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café Gran Reserva, Phoenix; Jeff Smedstad, Elote Café, Sedona, Arizona, and James Trees, Esther’s Kitchen, Las Vegas.
“We’re disappointed but believe having three from Oklahoma make the semifinalist list for the first time is a huge achievement for the restaurant industry here,” Becklund said. “Oklahoma has their attention now.”
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse offering grill at home steaks
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, 4840 E. 61st St., is offering a variety of steaks to grill at home.
They include 8-ounce filet ($25), 14-ounce bone-in filet ($35), 14-ounce ribeye ($30), cowboy ribeye ($40), New York strip ($25) and double-cut pork chop ($15). Appetizers, salads and desserts also are available.
To place an order, call 918-494-4043.
Dairy Queen introduces limited-edition Blizzard
Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill restaurants have released a new Blizzard to kick off the warm-weather months.
The Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard is full of frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream, then topped with cookie crumbles and rainbow sprinkles.
Domino’s pizza stores donating 4,600 pizzas
The 23 Domino’s pizza stores in the Tulsa area are donating 4,600 pizzas within the community to essential organizations, such as hospitals, medical offices, health departments and grocery stores.
“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” Tulsa-area franchisee Eddie Hall said. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means providing food to people.”