Oren introduces expanded menu
Oren chef-proprietor Matt Amberg has rolled out a new menu that is greatly expanded, especially meats and seafood, from the original launched two years ago.
“We will have up to three steaks — we used to have only one — and we’ve added some spreads, seafood and some major entrees,” Amberg said.
Steaks include Creekstone beef tenderloin, prime N.Y. strip and bone-in rib-eye. New entrees include Grassroots Ranch whole roasted chicken and whole roasted honey-glazed white Peking duck.
Seafood choices include Troll King salmon, rainbow trout and sea scallops.
Most entrees are priced in the teens to the $30s, and higher-end items go from the $40s to $75.
A section Amberg calls spreads includes hummus with aleppo pepper oil, za’atar seasoning and mushrooms; eggplant and tahini; and labne with sumac, olive oil and black sesame seeds for $10 each. Each is served with house-made ciabatta.
Oren is in Center 1, 3509 S. Peoria Ave., on Brookside.
Mazzio’s brings back double decker pizzas
Tulsa-based Mazzio’s Italian Eatery has returned its double decker pizzas and has added five new cheese dipper taste combinations for a limited time.
The double decker pizzas include twice the cheese, twice the meats and extra-thin crust. A medium is $11.99.
The new, 9-inch cheese dipper combinations are haystack pepperoni, double dippers, loaded dippers, meatball dippers and chicken bacon spin dippers.
Ol’Vine Fresh Grill launches happy hour
Ol’Vine Fresh Grill, 3523 S. Peoria Ave., has launched a menu of food and drink specials for its happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
The food items, for dine-in only, are $6 each and include artisan pizzas (Margarita and pear Gorgonzola) with two toppings, slider sampler platter (beef with aioli, pork and slaw, meatball), adobo chicken skewers, avocado fries and party platter with hummus, artisan cheese and rustic bread.
Drink specials include nine craft cocktails for $4.50 each, house well drinks for $5, house wines for $4 and domestic beers for $2.
Merritt’s celebrating 40th with daily specials
Merritt’s Bakery is celebrating its 40th birthday with daily specials the remainder of the week.
Select items will be 40% off. They include pastries, Tuesday; cupcakes, Wednesday; doughnuts, Thursday; cookies, Friday; and dessert cakes, Saturday.
Also, all customers will receive a free piece of birthday cake Friday while supplies last.
Merritt’s stores are at 3202 E. 15th St., 9521 S. Delaware Ave. and 4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow.
KEO announces seasonal tasting menu
KEO Asian Cuisine, 3524 S. Peoria Ave. and 8921 S. Yale Ave., has launched it latest seasonal tasting menu.
Items include seafood salad with shrimp, crab and squid ($12), fish cakes with red curry ($10), tangine Wagyu kefta ($16) and whole fried chicken for two ($26).
Extra bites
• Slim Chickens has opened a location at 8712 N. Garnett Road in Owasso.
• Teri’s Coney Island, 3 E. Fifth St., has closed.
• Olive Garden will open a location at 19731 Robson Road in Catoosa on Monday, Sept. 2.
• LongHorn Steakhouse, 9111 E. 71st St., has added new menu items, including barbecue mixed grill with fire-grilled asparagus, outlaw rib-eye with fire-grilled corn on the cob and baby back ribs with steakhouse mac and cheese.
• JINYA Ramen Bar, 416 E. Second St., will offer a new spicy meatball ramen Sunday, Sept. 1. It includes tomato-based broth, beef meatballs, cherry tomatoes, corn, green onion, chili oil and thick noodles. It will be available through November.
• Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill restaurants are offering two new Blizzard Treat flavors — harvest berry and Heath caramel brownie — for a limited time. Returning flavors include pumpkin pie, snickerdoodle cookie dough and SNICKERS. Area DQ locations include a Dairy Queen at 7021 S. Memorial Drive in Woodland Hills Shopping Center and a DQ Grill & Chill, 3120 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow.