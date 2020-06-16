Palace Cafe offering special on frozen entrees
Palace Café, 1301 E. 15th St., is offering a special on its take-home frozen entrees this week.
Those who purchase one entrée for $25 may purchase a second for $5. The entrees feed two people.
Among the choices, if they haven’t sold out, are chicken Divan, beef stroganoff, beef brisket, brisket enchiladas and veggie enchiladas, among others. Heating instructions are on the containers.
For additional information, go to palacetulsa.com. The phone number is 918-582-4321.
Shrimp scampi Thursday special at Boston Deli
The Thursday special at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., has been switched from chicken-fried steak to shrimp scampi on linguine with scampi butter, parsley and garlic.
The dinner also incudes Caesar salad with garlicky croutons and Parmesan, and for dessert, triple berry cobbler and vanilla ice cream.
The special, served in addition to the regular menu, is $22. It is offered from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays. For reservations, go to 918-492-4745.
Break and Butter Kitchen + Bakery closes its doors
Bread and Butter Kitchen + Bakery, 3837 E. 51st St., has closed, according to it Facebook post, saying COVID-19 is to blame.
“Goodbyes are hard! It’s with a heavy heart to share with you that we have closed our restaurant,” according to the post. “COVID-19 and the economic impact on our restaurant has crushed our ability to do what we love most, serve you. We want to thank you for creating and sharing memories with us over the years and want to wish you and your family a safe and happy summer. We love you Oklahoma!”
Bread and Butter Kitchen + Bakery opened in summer 2017 after renovating a former Marie Callender’s building.