Restaurants should submit plans for Mardi Gras
Restaurants with special plans for Mardi Gras should send details to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com.
Information should include hours, food specials, costs and other activities.
Polo Grill receives honor from Wine Spectator
Polo Grill, 2038 Utica Square, was one of 13 restaurants across the country honored by Wine Spectator magazine for its standout selections of cabernet sauvignon wines from California.
Others are Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, New York; The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, California; Blackstone Steakhouse, Melville, New York; The Cave Bistro & Wine Bar, Naples, Florida; The Firehouse, Sacramento, California, and Grasing’s, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
Also, Maple & Ash, Chicago; Next Bistro, Colleyville, Texas; Press Restaurant, St. Helena, California; The Sardine Factory, Monterey, California; The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844, Taneytown, Maryland, and Vertical Detroit, Detroit, Michigan.
Living Kitchen sets popup restaurant in American Solera
Living Kitchen Farm & Daily, known for its weekend log cabin dinners near Depew, has launched a popup restaurant inside American Solera brewery, 1702 E. Sixth St.
The restaurant will be open 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, the same hours as the tasting room.
Items on the menu include candied Jerusalem artichokes, sweet potato gnocchi, fettucine Bolognese and a bulgogi burger with prices ranging from $10 to $16. It also offers salads, snacks and sweets.
“It is a casual affair,” according to a release. “Order at the counter. Could turn into a steady thing.”
Living Kitchen owners Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford also are in the process of opening FarmBar, a dinner-only restaurant near 18th Street and Boston Avenue this year.
Oliveto Italian Bistro adds two seasonal items
Tulsa-based Oliveto Italian Bistro, 8922 S. Memorial Drive, has added two seasonal favorites for a limited time.
The dishes are blackened salmon piccata made with Atlantic salmon, angel hair pasta and lemon caper sauce, and crispy chicken sandwich with buttermilk-battered chicken breast, mozzarella, shaved red onions, roma tomatoes, dill pickle slices and roasted garlic aiioli on a brioche bun.
Also back on the menu are andouille sausage and shrimp Creole pasta, and pizza pot pie.
White Lion Pub slates sing-along, fish special
White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., has scheduled an “old-fashioned sing-along” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Fish and chips that night will be offered for $9.95, plus tax and gratuity.
Reservations required: 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
French Hen schedules Italian wine dinner
Cameron Abbot, national sales manager for The Piedmont Guy, a U.S.-based importer of family-owned wineries from the Piedmont region of Italy, will host a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the French Hen, 7143 S. Yale Ave.
The dinner will include Little Neck clam linguine with white wine sauce, creamy polenta, osso bucco and tiramisu. Each course will be paired with an appropriate Italian wine.
Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-492-2596.
Scooter’s Coffee opens second Tulsa location
Scooter’s Coffee has scheduled a grand-opening week, Feb. 17-21, for its second Tulsa store, located at 6079 S. Memorial Drive.
On Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 17-18, customers can get $2 off any drink with a limit of one per customer per day.
The original Scooter’s location is at 6954 S. Lewis Ave.
Waterfront Grill announces daily specials
Waterfront Grill, 120 Aquarium Drive, Jenks, is offering specials on every day but Friday and Saturday.
The specials are half price on all wines and half price on all sushi rolls, Monday; half price on all mule cocktails and half price on the flatiron steak, Tuesday; half price on all specialty drinks and half price on all appetizers, Wednesday; half price on all martinis and half price on Japanese sea bass, Thursday, and $3 mimosas and $6 Manmosas, Sunday.