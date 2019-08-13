Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen offering 'Hamilton' special
Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen in Hotel Indigo, 121 S. Elgin Ave., is running a three-course dinner special during the run of "Hamilton" at the Performing Arts Center, Aug. 20-Sept. 8.
Entree choices will include herbed grilled 6-ounce filet, sous vide herbed airline chicken and marinated and grilled portabella mushroom, served with sides, soup or salad and dessert.
Cost is $35 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 779-4445.
Chalkboard schedules Lovera's cheese dinner
The Chalkboard inside Hotel Ambassador, 1324 S. Main St., has scheduled a dinner featuring cheese from Lovera's Italian Market in Krebs at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Dishes will include braised short rib with Bomb Toma creme fraiche, poached pear with balsamic fromage glaze, whitefish with goat cheese Mornay and creme di cranberry caprino de Krebs.
Cost is $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-582-1964.
Trenchers Delicatessen rolls out new menu, hours
Trenchers Delicatessen, 2602 S. Harvard Ave., has rolled out a new menu and hours of operation.
The new menu includes a veggie section, a Cuban sandwich, Sissortail Provisions spicy mustard and a lobster roll on house-made split-top bun.
Trenchers also has expanded its hours. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.
French Hen slates Alpha Omega wine dinner
Alpha Omega wines from California's Napa Valley will be featured in a dinner scheduled 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at French Hen, 7143 S. Yale Ave.
Dishes will include beet salad burrata, lobster Newburg, Parmesan ravioli, coffee-marinated bison short ribs and vanilla bean gelato.
Wines will include Alpha Omega rosé, Alpha Omega chardonnay, Tolosa Estate syrah and Alpha Omega cabernet sauvignon.
Cost is $119 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-492-2596.
Elgin Park offering deals for fantasy football leagues
Elgin Park, 325 E. M.B. Brady St., is offering draft-day packages for fantasy football leagues.
The standard package includes 50 wings, five pitchers of Elgin Park beer and a $25 gift card to up the pot for the winner of the league, all for $150.
A $200 package includes the above, plus private space in the bullpen and access to a projector.
To book a reservation, call 918-986-9910 or email jessica@elginparkbrewery.com.
Villa Ravenna schedules Opus One dinner, tasting
A dinner featuring a vertical tasting of Opus One wines from Napa Valley has been scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Villa Ravenna, 6526 E. 51st St. in The Farm Shopping Center.
The vertical tasting will include vintages from 1997, 2005, 2010, 2013, 2017 and Overture.
Cost is $350 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-270-2666.
Extra bites
• La Roma Pizza & Mediterranean Cuisine, 6027 S. Sheridan Road, which has been closed for summer vacation since July 22, will reopen Thursday, Aug. 15.
• Margaret's German Restaurant, 5107 S. Sheridan Road in The Farm Shopping Center, has changed its hours. It now is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
• Gaetano's Pizzeria & Creamery has closed its location at 8204 S. Harvard Ave. It still operates its original store at 12141 S. Elm St., Jenks.
• Ages 12 and under eat free with the purchase of one regular adult dinner through Thursday, Aug. 15, at Texas de Brazil, 7021 S. Memorial Drive in Woodland Hills Mall.