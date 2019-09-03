QuikTrip launches pumpkin items for fall
A fall line of pumpkin-flavored food items are being offered in all QuikTrip Kitchens locations in the Tulsa area.
QT is returning its pumpkin pretzel for the third consecutive year. The warm pretzel is topped with a sweet cinnamon and sugar blend and stuffed with a pumpkin filling.
Other returning items include the pumpkin cheesecake muffin, pumpkin QuikShake and pumpkin cold brew frappe. A new item is the pumpkin pie Bismark.
Living Kitchen to take reservations through Tock
Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, located near Depew, will take reservations for its final three months of weekend dinners through the Tock system.
Guests must be ready to make reservations at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The dinners typically sell out within 24 hours.
Those who want to make a reservation need to have a Tock account.
The routine is to check out the schedule on the website at livingkitchenfarmanddairy.com, click on a link that takes one to a calendar page to select a specific night, and it will show if that night still has availability. If the night is open, enter one’s information and pay.
Prime rib highlights special at Boston Deli
Hasty-Bake cherrywood-roasted Angus prime rib with apple horseradish crème highlights the Thursday night special in September at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
The dinner also includes bleu cheese scalloped potatoes, charred broccolini, frisee and butter lettuce salad, and cinnamon apple cake with caramel sauce.
The dinner, served 5-9 p.m. Thursdays in addition to the regular menu, is $30.
Lamb, seafood top Heidi’s Table at Fleming’s
Lamb and seafood items top the current lineup of dishes at Heidi’s Table at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square.
Heidi’s Table is a special menu offered in addition to the regular menu by chef-partner Heidi Brown.
The dishes include blackened ahi tuna, Green Goddess salad, sea scallops, herb-crusted rack of lamb, fillet of Dover sole, creamed corn and steamed broccoli.
Carrabba’s offering free lasagna with special purchase
Guests who order one of four signature dishes at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., will receive a free order of lasagna to take home.
The dishes are chicken Bryan, chicken Marsala, pollo Rosa Maria and chicken trio (featuring all three dishes).
No coupon is necessary. Just mention the offer to the server to redeem.
The promotion, which runs through Sunday, Sept. 8, is for dine-in customers only.
Cracker Barrel now offering chicken dish all week
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 8008 E. 31st St. and 7128 S. Olympia Ave., now is offering its Sunday Homestyle Chicken dish all week.
The dish features two boneless chicken breasts hand-dipped in a buttermilk batter.
Recently added items include homestyle chicken BLT, praline pecan bread pudding, peach tea and pumpkin pie latte.
