Local restaurants have been active in the community during the coronavirus pandemic, lending a hand in a variety of ways. Following are a few of their activities.
Hideaway Pizza donates meals to Tulsa-area hospitals
On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Hideaway Pizza has been delivering meals for lunch and dinner to area hospitals, with the total reaching about 1,500 pizzas.
The hospitals include Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension St. John on Utica, Ascension St. John Owasso, Hillcrest and Saint Francis South. Pizzas will be delivered to Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville the week after Easter.
Restaurants, Hunger Free Oklahoma partner
Hunger Free Oklahoma is pairing locally owned restaurants with Tulsa Public Schools sites to provide free meals to struggling families. The program goals are to keep local kitchens open, keep workers paid and keep local families fed.
The program, called Tulsa Kitchens Unite, will distribute food to TPS and other community sites at no cost to the recipients.
Chimera Cafe, Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega, Lefty’s on Greenwood and Catering by PARTYSERVE are the first kitchens to partner in the program. Together, they will produce 30,000 meals per week when the program hits full capacity.
“This program is bringing immense hope in such difficult times,” said Rob Stuart, co-owner of Chimera. “Our cooks get to cook, our business stays busy and families in need are fed.”
Mythic Press and local artists are designing shirts to be sold in support of the program. Shirts can be purchased online for $20 each at tulsakitchensunite.itemorder.com/sale. Hunger Free Oklahoma is seeking additional partner kitchens. Visit HungerFreeOK.org/TulsaKitchensUnite for details.
Billy Sims Barbecue donating to hospital workers, needy
Tulsa-area Billy Sims Barbecue restaurants are giving back to the front-line health-care workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Each week, stores in Tulsa are donating meals to the front-line responders on the COVID-19 floors at area hospitals.
Additionally, several Tulsa-area locations also are partnering with Food on the Move to provide needy families with meals during this time. Food on the Move is looking for additional restaurant partners.
Restaurants or hospitals interested in partnering with Billy Sims should send a message to guestservices@billysimsbbq.com or send a text to 918-740-3374.
Ziggi’s Coffee offering free drinks to front-line workers
Ziggi’s Coffee, 6134 S. Memorial Drive, is offering one free drink a day to those on the front line of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The offer includes any menu drink in any size, with the exception of bottled drinks. The offer is extended to physicians, nurses, firefighters, policemen and paramedics.
Participants must be present and show valid ID at the point of purchase. The offer will run through Saturday, April 11.
Coolgreen’s launches ‘Salads of Hope’ program
Coolgreens, 5501 E. 41st St., has launched what it calls “Salads of Hope” initiative.
For every salad purchased through Sunday, April 12, the healthy lifestyle eatery will donate a salad to a local hospital in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Some restaurant workers to benef
it from relief fund
A total of 235 Tulsa restaurant workers will receive $1,000 each thanks to the Tulsa Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and Mother Road Market, in partnership with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association, established the fund to help Tulsa food and beverage workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
More than 175 donors have contributed to the cause, adding to the $200,000 from the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.
Donations still being accepted. To donate, visit motherroadmarket.com/relief.