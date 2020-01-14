It’s time to submit plans for Valentine’s Day
Restaurants that plan special menus or activities for Valentine’s Day should submit details to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com.
The information should include hours, prices and menu highlights.
Ripley’s Bar & Grill opens downtown
Ripley’s Bar & Grill has opened at 112 S. Elgin Ave. in the Blue Dome District downtown.
It is located in the original Joe Momma’s Pizza space, which was destroyed by fire in 2015 and had been vacant since.
The menu includes 8-inch personal pizzas ($7-$8), wings with a variety of sauces (six for $7, 12 for $10 and 18 for $14) and three sandwiches, turkey and Swiss ($7), ham and Swiss ($7) and Italian ($9).
Ripley’s has banks of televisions and should be an attractive spot for sports fans.
Elgin Park slates Hasty Bake Bowl on Feb. 2
Elgin Park Brewery, 325 E. Reconciliation Way, has scheduled a Hasty Bake Bowl 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.
Food will be provided by barbecue teams, all cooking on Hasty Bake grills. Diners will vote for their favorite team.
For every house brew sold, Elgin Park will donate $1 for every pint and $4 for every growler to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Tulsa.
Those who stay to watch the Super Bowl will have a chance to win one of two Hasty Bake grills and other prizes.
Cost for the Hasty Bake Bowl is $20 a person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: eventbrite.com.
Elmer’s BBQ offering special deal on Badwich
To commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Elmer’s BBQ, 4130 S. Peoria Ave., is offering a special deal on its Badwich dinner throughout January.
The Badwich is served on a bun or with Texas toast and features bologna, chopped beef and hot link or sausage. It comes with two sides and a rib.
White Lion Pub schedules beer dinner
White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., has scheduled a four-course beer dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The 21-and-over British-style dinner will feature a specially selected beer with each course.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call the pub 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 918-491-6533.
Kitchen 66 taking applications for spring program
Kitchen 66 is taking applications for its spring Launch Program at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
The program combines a four-month comprehensive food business training curriculum with practical experience and sales opportunities. Members of the program are able to utilize the Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe and Kitchen 66 General Store at Mother Road Market.
Applications, due Jan. 31, are available at kitchen66tulsa.com.
Fleming’s offering special on Duckhorn wines
Fleming’s Price Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, is offering a special on Duckhorn Vineyard wines for dinner guests.
The promotion includes 3-ounce pours of Calera pinot noir, Duckhorn chardonnay, Greenwing by Duckhorn cabernet sauvignon and Duckhorn merlot for $35.
The promotion is available through Feb. 2.
JINYA Ramen Bar offering new Monday special
JINYA Ramen Bar, 416 E. Second St., is offering a new Monday special.
Guests who order the Cha Cha Cha ramen will automatically receive a free Kara-age fried chicken small plate.
The Cha Cha Cha is prepared with a fish-based broth, pork, ramen noodles, pork chashu, seasoned egg, bean sprouts, chopped onion, green onion, garlic and chili powder. Kara-aged fried chicken is a three-piece small plate with ponzu sauce.