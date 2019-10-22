Restaurants should submit plans for Veterans Day, Thanksgiving
Veterans Day and Thanksgiving are just around the corner. Restaurants that have special plans for those days should submit their information to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com.
Information should include hours, cost and a brief description of the menu or buffet.
Tacos 4 Life to open first Oklahoma location Friday
Tacos 4 Life, a restaurant dedicated to erasing hunger in the world, is scheduled to open Friday, Oct. 25, at 10732 S. Memorial Drive.
This will be the first Oklahoma location for the Arkansas-based regional chain.
For every taco, quesadilla, salad, nachos or rice bowl sold, Tacos 4 Life donates 24 cents to Feed My Starving Children. Twenty-four cents is equivalent to the cost of one meal for a hungry child. Earlier this year, Tacos 4 Life reached the 10 million meals raised milestone.
Tacos 4 Life offers a wide variety of tacos, in addition to salads, rice bowls, nachos, quesadillas and dips.
The Tulsa restaurant will be the 16th store in the chain, which also has locations in Arkansas, Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Costumed kids eat free near Halloween at McAlister’s
Children in costume can receive a free kids meal Oct. 26-31 at participating McAlister’s Deli locations.
The promotion is for dine-in customers only.
McAlister’s also is offering 99-cent meals for ages 12 and under all day, every day. The meals do not include a drink.