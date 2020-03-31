Restaurants, stores offering take-home Easter dinners
In light of the coronavirus restrictions, some restaurants and stores are offering take-home Easter dinners and hams. Most are heat-and-serve.
Other restaurants or stores offering Easter-related takeout should send details to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com.
Palace Café, 1301 E. 15th St., which annually offers Thanksgiving and Christmas takeout dinners, is offering takeout Easter dinners for the first time. Entrée choices include whole-roasted tenderloin, wood-fire roast sirloin and pork loin ham roast. Sides and desserts also are available. Details and online ordering available at palacetulsa.com. Or, call Shelby at 918-582-4321. Orders must be received by Wednesday, April 8. Pickup will be noon-4 p.m. April 11.
Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., is offering a variety of entrees, including lamb, seafood, pork and beef dishes, plus sides and desserts. Go to thebostondeli.com for details. The phone number is 918-492-4745. Order deadline is 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
The Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., 918-477-7838, is offering dinners that serve eight to 10. Meals include spiral-sliced honey ham, green beans, white cheddar scalloped potatoes, cored pineapple, rolls and white layer cake. Cost is $69.99. Order at store or online at the freshmarket.com. Order deadline is 2 p.m. April 9. Pickup is April 10, 11 or 12.
The Hamlet, 9107 S. Sheridan Road, 918-496-2242, is taking orders for Easter hams. Customers can call the store or order and pay online at hamlethams.com. Beginning next week, pickup is available at both the Sheridan Road store and the location at 1660 E. 71st St.
Honey Baked Ham Co., 8228 E. 61st St., 918-254-6339, is taking ham orders 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Details and online ordering are available at myhoneybakedstore.com.
In the Raw offering take-home sushi rolling kits
Those looking for a fun diversion while stuck at home might want to check out take-home sushi rolling kits from In the Raw.
The date night kit is $60, and the family night kit is $100. The kits include all of the necessary items and instructions on how to roll sushi.
The kits are available at In the Raw Brookside, 3321 S. Peoria Ave., 918-744-1300, and In the Raw South, 6151 S. Sheridan Road, 918-524-0063.
Both stores also are offering curbside pickup and delivery of menu items. The Brookside store is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week, and the South location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
French Hen closes while awaiting new downtown location
The French Hen has shut down its original location at 7143 S. Yale Ave. permanently, according to owner Kathy Bondy.
Bondy said the plan was to keep the restaurant open until construction was competed at its new site in the Vast Bank Building at 110 N. Elgin Ave. in the Tulsa Arts District.
“A week ago, I was greatly encouraged by the initial response to our meals to-go program, and I am grateful for your continued support,” Bondy said in a release. “However, for the safety and wellness of the French Hen family, I have decided to close down the current location, including to-go orders.
“Meanwhile, build out of the new location continues. And without dividing any more time between the two projects, I will be fully focused on making the new French Hen the fantastic dining destination we have planned.”
The French Hen has been a south Tulsa fine-dining destination for more than 30 years.
Tacos 4 Life launches variety of family pack to go
Tacos 4 Life, 10732 S. Memorial Drive, has launched a variety of takeout family packs designed to feed four diners.
The family packs include tacos with queso rice, chips, salsa and queso; nachos with refried black beans, tacos by the dozen and rice bowls with cilantro pesto rice and two dressings.
The family packs range from $30 to $40. Place orders at 539-202-2162.