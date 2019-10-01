Rick Kamp, iconic dishes top Boston Deli dinner
Rick Kamp, the original chef at the revered Razor Clam, and Dan Potter of KRMG radio will host a dinner featuring iconic dishes from Tulsa restaurants at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
Kamp will talk about the early days of Razor Clam, the city’s first gourmet restaurant, in the 1970s.
Chef-proprietor Ken Schafer has researched some of Tulsa’s most-loved dishes and will give his interpretations of the Fountain’s Mushroom What Nots, Pennington Drive-In’s fried shrimp, Razor Clam’s Witt steak and Razor Clam’s bread pudding.
Wines will include Kim Crawford sauvignon blanc, Simi chardonnay, Meiomi pinot noir and Ruffino prosecco.
Cost is $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: go to thebostondeli.com or call 918-492-4745.
Boston Deli also announced its Thursday night special for October. It includes bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin and Gulf shrimp Oscar, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, wedge salad and Bartlett pear butterscotch swirl cheesecake for $30.
The special is available in addition to the regular menu 5-9 p.m. Thursdays.
Bein, Simcoe partner to create new food business
They don’t have a name or permanent location for their new business, but Joel Bein and Amanda Simcoe will put their newest concept on display Thursday, Oct. 3, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Bein, owner of Rub food truck, and Simcoe, aka The Cheese Wench, are opening a food-centric retail business.
“We are going to do high-end smoked meats, cheeses, charcuterie, chocolates and various grab-and-go items,” Bein said. “We won’t serve wines by the glass, but rather bottles to pair with the cheeses and meats.”
Bill and Ruth’s reopens in new building
Bill and Ruth’s, a fixture at 15th Street and Lewis Avenue for more than 25 years, has reopened in its new building at 2647 E. 15th St.
Ayschia and Jeff Kuykendall are operating Bill and Ruth’s. Ayschia is the daughter of founders Anita and Samih Saiymeh.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-742-9842.
Foolish Things High Dive opensFoolish Things High Dive opened Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 315 S. Trenton Ave. in the Studio Row area of the Pearl District. Businesses in the area identify the neighborhood surrounding Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., as Studio Row.
The menu features a variety of street tacos and Korean-style dishes such as bulgogi, bib-im-bap and spicy pork. It also offers a line of specialty coffees and full bar service.
High Dive serves breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch-dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Full hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Owners Katie and Justin Carpenter also operate Foolish Things Coffee Co., 1001 S. Main St., and Foolish Things Bar + Biscuit, 3524 S. Peoria Ave.
Extra bites
• Panera Bread restaurants are offering their annual Pink Ribbon Bagels throughout October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Twenty-five cents from the sale of each Pink Ribbon Bagel will go to Susan G. Komen Oklahoma.
• Whataburger is having a grand reopening of the location that was destroyed by a 2017 tornado at 5726 E. 41st St. from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Guests will receive a free Whataburger with the purchase of fries and a 32-ounce drink. The evening will include games, prizes, a balloon artist, live DJ and more.
• Chuy’s restaurants are celebrating National Taco Day on Friday, Oct. 4. Guests may add a crispy beef taco to any entree purchase for $1.