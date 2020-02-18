Rose Rock Microcreamery opens spot in Tulsa Zoo
Rose Rock Microcreamery has opened a spot in the Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North.
The creamery is located in Lost Kingdom in the Rajan's dining area.
The zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Cost is $12 adults, $8 ages 3-11 and $10 ages 65 and over.
Semi-private Cardinal Club opens in south Tulsa
The Cardinal Club, a semi-private restaurant and cigar lounge, has opened in south Tulsa.
It is located in the former The Wine Loft and TWL Bistro space at 7890 E. 106th Place (Memorial Drive and 106th Place).
“It is open to anyone 21 and over for dinner, but it also has private memberships,” owner Travis Davidson said. “The membership gets lunch access, which is good for business professionals, and you can rent a private wine locker or cigar locker.
“If there is a favorite wine or cigar that we don’t have, we will order it and put it in your locker with a less-than-usual markup.”
Davidson said members also will get a discount on dinner items and will have first access for reservations for special days.
Carla Cousins, former executive sous chef at Bodean Seafood and Bull in the Alley, is executive chef.
Dinner menu items include orange ginger salmon, lemon thyme roasted chicken, shrimp scampi, double-cut pork chop, filet, tomahawk steak for two and a fish of the day. Lunch dishes include seared ahi tuna, airline chicken and beef stroganoff.
“The star of the menu is the smoked tomahawk ribeye,” Davidson said.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday (11 a.m. for members and after 5 p.m. for members and the public). The phone number is 918-970-4766. More details are available at cardinalclubtulsa.com.
Davidson also owns Treys Bar & Grill, just around the corner from the Cardinal Club.
Fleming's plans special leap year dinner Feb. 29
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, has scheduled a five-course leap year dinner at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29.
The dinner will feature Artemis by Stag's Leap Wine Cellars wines.
The dinner will include a leap year cocktail (gin, Grand Marnier, lemon), chilled shrimp salad, shaved Brussels Caesar salad, duck confit with cherry demi, prime New York strip, braised short rib and orange olive oil cake.
Wines will include Stag's Leap Aveta sauvignon blanc, Hands of Time chardonnay, Hands of Time red blend and Artemis cabernet sauvignon.
Cost is $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-712-7500.
Olive Garden plans leap year giveaway, specials
Olive Garden restaurants will give guests whose birthdays are on leap year, Feb. 29, four free dolicinis (mini desserts in various flavors) on their special day.
The restaurant also will be offering $2.29 take-home entrees to all guests on Feb. 29. Choices include fettuccine alfredo, five-cheese ziti al forno and spaghetti with meat sauce. Additional take-home entrees after the first order are $5.
French Hen schedules Italian wine dinner
Cameron Abbot, national sales manager for The Piedmont Guy, a U.S.-based importer of family-owned wineries from the Piedmont region of Italy, will host a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the French Hen, 7143 S. Yale Ave.
The dinner will include Little Neck clam linguine with white wine sauce, creamy polenta, osso bucco and tiramisu. Each course will be paired with an appropriate Italian wine.
Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-492-2596.