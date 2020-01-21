OKC-based chain S&B’s Burger Joint opens in Owasso
S&B’s Burger Joint, a small chain based in Oklahoma City, has opened a location at 9529 N. Owasso Expressway in Owasso.
The restaurant features a wide selection of appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, sliders, smothered fries and hand-spun shakes.
It also offers hand-breaded chicken fingers and keto, vegan and gluten-free options and has full bar service.
The restaurant has six locations in Oklahoma City and one each in Midwest City, Edmond, Lawton and Mustang.
Restaurants report plans for Valentine’s Day
The following restaurants have submitted their plans for Valentine’s Day. Most require reservations. To be included in the list, send details (hours, cost, special menu) to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com.
Chamber in Tulsa Club Hotel, 115 E. Fifth St., 918-582-5722 — five-course prix fixe menu, including such choices as seared filet mignon, butter-poached lobster, beef carpaccio and lobster bisque; $90 per person. Offered Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. Hotel packages include dinner for two, room amenities and breakfast for two, $399 and $499.
Margaret’s German Restaurant, 5107 S. Sheridan Road in The Farm, 918-622-3747 — five-course dinner including entree choice of pan-seared pork chop with Madeira mushrooms or red wine-braised beef short rib; $75 per couple.
The Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, 918-299-8000 — four-course fondue dinner with take-home box of chocolate wafers; $60 per person. Offered Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. Romance package upgrades include a dozen roses, champagne flutes, candles, rose petals on the table and a private lover’s lane table.
Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen in Hotel Indigo, 121 S. Elgin Ave., 918-779-4445 — special menu includes such choices as pan-seared halibut, herb-crusted filet, smoked orange rosemary duck breast and vegetable and zucchini lasagna; $35 to $48.
The Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., 918-477-7838 — Want to dine at home? The Fresh Market is offering meals for two for $49.99, including roses. Choose two of the following three: Chateaubriand filet mignon, lump crab cakes and Chilean sea bass, plus sides and dessert.
French Hen sets Rhone wine dinner Thursday
The French Hen, 7143 S. Yale Ave., has scheduled a dinner featuring Rhone wines at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Dishes include poached halibut Provencal, poulet d’Avignon, seared scallops and lamb chop. Each course will be paired with an appropriate French wine.
Cost is $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-492-2596.
Merritt’s Bakery offers deal for National Pie Day
Merritt’s Bakery is celebrating National Pie Day on Thursday, Jan. 23, with $5 off all pies. That includes cream pies and classic pies, such as fruit, pumpkin and pecan.
In addition, Merritt’s will be serving slices of pie for dessert with every lunch sold.
Merritt’s locations include 3202 E. 15th St., 9521 S. Delaware Ave. and 4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow.
Extra bites
• Blue Rose Cafe, 1924 Riverside Drive, will not be open for lunch or dinner to the public throughout the winter. The space can be reserved for private events. For availability and booking information, call 918-748-0308.
• Tulsa-based Mazzio’s has brought back the Quesapizza, part quesadilla and part pizza. It is made with thin crust on top and bottom with cheese and choice of two fillings in the middle.
• The last day for CherryBerry at 9046 N. 121st East Ave. in Owasso will be Sunday, Jan. 26.