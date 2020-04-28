Restaurant, other info needed for Mother’s Day
Restaurants that already haven’t sent in details about special offers for Mother’s Day should send their information to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com to be included in the Scene section Wednesday, May 6.
If someone is celebrating Mother’s Day in a unique way this year, that information would be welcome, too.
The information needs to be received by Friday, May 1, to be included.
Cardinal Club, Treys Bar & Grill to reopen Friday, May 1
Co-owner Travis Davidson has announced he will reopen Cardinal Club and Treys Bar & Grill on Friday, May 1, under social distancing and sanitation guidelines provided by the city and state.
The Cardinal Club, 7890 E. 106th Place, will be open to the public from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Members of the semiprivate restaurant also may dine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For reservations, call 918-970-4766 or email travis@cardinalclubtulsa.com.
Other restaurants planning to reopen should send opening date and hours to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com.
Glacier Bean to Bar launches pickup family meals
Glacier Bean to Bar, 209 E. Archer St., has named longtime Tulsa chef Mikael Harp manager, and Harp has launched a new curbside pickup family dinner menu.
The dinners include pot pie, smoked mozzarella baked pasta, and adobo and poblano braised chicken. Each comes with salad, dressing and bread for $40. Also available are truffle cake ($45), bread pudding ($25), candies and wines.
Pickups are from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. For details, go to the Glacier Facebook. Orders may be placed through Facebook Messenger or email salesglacierconfection@gmail.com.
Charleston’s, other Hal Smith restaurants, offer curbside
Restaurants part of the Hal Smith Restaurant Group opened for curbside pickup this week.
The restaurants include Charleston’s, Smitty’s Garage, Pub W, Neighborhood JA.M., Mahogany Prime Steakhouse and Redrock Canyon Grill. Louie’s Grill & Bar will begin curbside service Friday.
Visit the website for each restaurant for locations, hours, menus and other details. Menus also are available at halsmith.com.
Daily Grill introduces burger lunches, dinners
Daily Grill, 100 E. Second St. in the Hyatt Regency Tulsa, has introduced $15 burger lunches and for dinner, burgers and beers for two for $45 for curbside pickup or delivery.
Burger choices include chophouse burger, Louisiana blue cheese burger, shiitake Swiss burger and barbecue bacon burger. Lunch and dinner orders include fries. The dinner includes a six-pack of assorted beers. The plant-based Impossible burger and grilled chicken breast can replace the beef patty at no additional charge.
Orders may be placed at dailygrill.com.
Fleming’s offering burger and wine special for curbside
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, is offering a burger and wine special for curbside pickup.
The deal incudes two gourmet burgers and a bottle of FPS by B. R. Cohn cabernet sauvignon for $40.
Pinkitzel Cupcakes downtown closes temporarily
Pinkitzel Cupcakes & Candy, 201 S. Denver Ave., has temporarily closed, according to its Facebook page.
“We are devastated to shut our doors down,” according to the post. “This is the hardest decision to make, but for the safety of our employees and customers we are taking it two weeks at a time to make sure everyone is safe. We will keep you posted as things change.”