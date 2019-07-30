Society opens location at 101st and Mingo
Society has opened a new location at 9999 S. Mingo Road.
The original Society was launched last summer on Cherry Street.
The new location will feature two new burgers, a new vegetarian sandwich and a vegan Impossible burger.
The new burgers are French onion with mayo and melted havarti cheese, and Sweet Cheesus with melted brie, sweet cherry compote and caramelized onions.
The vegetarian sandwich includes fried eggplant, roasted tomatoes, crispy basil, mayo and melted mozzarella.
Society offers a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, a full bar and shakes, including boozy shakes.
Hours have been expanded Saturdays and Sundays to feature an expanded brunch menu.
The new menu and expanded hours will be added to the Cherry Street store in the coming weeks.
Hours for the new Society are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-615-6970.
Society is part of the Chandler Hospitality Group, which includes RibCrib.
Fleming’s schedules upscale wine dinner
Wines from Belle Glos Taylor Lane will be featured at a dinner scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square.
Wines will include Elouan rosé, Böen chardonnay, Belle Glos pinot noir, Quilt cabernet sauvignon and Beran zinfandel.
They will be paired with shrimp ceviche, heirloom tomato bruschetta, cauliflower gnocchi and bacon leek jus, peppercorn filet and chocolate gooey butter cake.
Cost is $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-712-7500.
Braised pork shank tops Boston Deli special
Hasty-Bake braised pork shank with bourbon Porter peach compote tops the Thursday night special for August at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
The dinner also includes creamy polenta with mascarpone cheese, cantaloupe and prosciutto salad and Porter peach cobbler with essence of chipotle.
The dinner, offered 5-9 p.m. Thursdays in addition to the regular menu, is $28.
Olive Garden offering $5 takeout with entree
Olive Garden restaurants are offering $5 take-home dinners all year long with the purchase of any dine-in entree, including children’s entrees.
Take-home, ready-to-heat dinners include fettuccine alfredo, five-cheese ziti al forno and spaghetti with meat sauce.
Guests can take home up to five dinners with an entree purchase.
Extra bites
• The Swamp House, 1529 E. Third St., is offering all-you-can-eat catfish dinners from 5-10 p.m. Mondays for $14, the regular price of the dinner. One child per entree may eat free with purchase of the special.
• A Mendocino wine dinner is scheduled Monday, Aug. 5, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave. Wines will include Parducci chardonnay, Parducci True Grit petite syrah and Parducci True Grit cabernet sauvignon. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.
• Firehouse Subs’ H2O for Heroes is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 3. Each guest will receive a free medium sub in exchange for donating one 24-pack of bottled water. The event benefits local police and fire departments, senior centers and more.
• Coolgreens, 5501 E. 41st St., has added goat berry avocado toast, featuring toasted marbled rye topped with avocado, strawberries and goat cheese. It is served with a side salad and balsamic vinaigrette.