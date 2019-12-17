Some restaurants will be open Christmas
Most restaurants are closed Christmas Day. However, many hotel, casino, convenience stores and Asian restaurants are open on Christmas, and the following list of eateries has been confirmed to be open.
Dave & Buster’s, 6812 S. 105th East Ave., 918-449-3100, 5-10 p.m.
Fox and Hound Pub & Grill, 7001 S. Garnett Road, 918-307-2847, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Stutt’s House of Bar-B-Que, 2021 E. Apache St., 918-428-2355, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christmas dinners of prime rib or chicken and dressing with all the trimmings and dessert.
PJ’s Pub & Grill, 9999 S. Mingo Road, 918-806-6869, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
IHOP, multiple locations, open 24 hours.
Village Inn, multiple locations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Denny’s, 45 N. Sheridan Road, 918-836-5300, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m; 121 N. 129{sup}th{/sup} East Ave., 918-437-5800, closed 2-10 p.m. Christmas.
Jane’s Delicatessen, 2626 E. 11{sup}th{/sup} St., 918-872-0501, turkey, prime rib and trout dinners 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
India Palace, 6963 S. Lewis Ave., 918-492-8040, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
Daily Grill, 100 E. Second St. in the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 918-295-7748, special menu 6:30 a.m. to midnight.
The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., 918-492-4745, is offering extensive carryout, including turkey, pork, beef, seafood and more, a la carte. Go to thebostondeli.com for details.
The Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., and Reasor’s stores are offering heat-and-serve meal options for the holidays. Go to their websites for details.
Amelia’s Market & Brasserie opens in Tulsa Arts District
Amelia’s Market & Brasserie has opened for breakfast and lunch at 114 N. Boston Ave. in the Tulsa Arts District.
Breakfast sandwiches are being served 8-11 a.m. and the full brasserie menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner will be added when the restaurant receives its liquor license, according to its Facebook page.
Owner Amanda Eesley also operates another restaurant in the Tulsa Arts District, Amelia’s Wood Fired Cuisine.
Mainline Art & Cocktails closing at end of year
Mainline Art & Cocktails, an art gallery, lounge and pub at 111 N. Main St. in the Tulsa Arts District, is closing at the end of the year, according to its Facebook page.
“We certainly do not make this decision lightly but several factors have come together at this time for us to know this is the wisest decision,” the post said. “Our faithful friends and patrons, we have so loved working with you to showcase, encourage, appreciate and enjoy local artistry.
“Mainline will be keeping our regular hours through this month of December (closed Christmas Day). So come on in! Have a drink. Sing a tune. Help us wrap up this journey with some love and laughter.”
Extra bites
• Rabbit Hole Bar & Grill, 116 S. Elgin Ave., is offering a prime rib dinner with loaded mashed potatoes and a side salad for $12.99 on Monday nights.
• JINYA Ramen Bar, 416 E. Second St., is offering a plant-based menu of flying vegan harvest ramen, spicy creamy vegan ramen, vegan tacos, vegan bun and vegan rice bowl. Chef’s specials include Tokyo tonkotsu ramen and Japanese croquette.
• Customers who wear an ugly Christmas sweater to Twin Peaks, 7007 S. Memorial Drive, on Saturday, Dec. 21, will receive chips and queso with qualifying purchase.