Sean “Sticks” Larkin, Tulsa police officer and television personality, has signed up to be a celebrity server at Take 2: A Resonance Café, 309 S. Main St.
Larkin is scheduled to serve at the restaurant 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Larkin is an analyst on A&E’s “Live PD,” the host of “Live PD Presents PD CAM,” and part of the cast of “Live Rescue.”
Larkin’s appearance will benefit Resonance Center for Women, which operates Take 2: A Resonance Café. Resonance helps formerly incarcerated women transition to a normal life.
Fleming’s schedules Duckhorn wine dinner
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, has scheduled a dinner featuring wines from Duckhorn Vineyards at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Dishes will include spicy shrimp arancini, crispy pork belly salad, filet mignon and frites and pumpkin cheesecake.
They will be paired with Decoy rosé, Calera chardonnay, Migration pinot noir, Greenwing cabernet sauvignon and Duckhorn merlot.
Cost is $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-712-7500.
Villa Ravenna slates Festa di Inverno dinner
Villa Ravenna, 6536 E. 51st St. in The Farm Shopping Center, has scheduled a Festa di Inverno dinner featuring wines from Chateau Montelena at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Dishes will include pear gorgonzola, veal saltimbocca, gnocchi with lobster and caviar, stuffed quail, vanilla ice cream and limoncello.
They will be paired with Chateau Montelena riesling, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and 2015 estate cabernet sauvignon.
Cost is $139 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-270-2666.
Extra bites
• Toyosu Buffet has opened at 1118 N. Aspen Ave. in Broken Arrow. It features Japanese, Mongolian, Chinese and American cuisine. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-615-6404.
• Sushi House has moved to 939 N. Elm Place in Broken Arrow. The new site is about a mile west of its former location. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-251-0112.