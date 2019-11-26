The Goat Bar & Kitchen, featuring Mediterranean/European cuisine, is expected to open in late winter or early spring in the East Village District.
The restaurant-bar will be located at 222 S. Kenosha Ave., just west of Hodges Bend, Lowood and East Village Bohemian Pizzeria in the fast-growing district.
The owners are James Alame and his cousin, Nabil Alame, who has moved to Tulsa from Paris, France, to open the business. James Alame is the son of Tally Alame, owner of Tally’s Good Food Café.
“As you may know, my family is Lebanese, so we will have many Lebanese options on the menu, as well as other European-style dishes,” James Alame said. “Nabil has brought many ideas from France and Europe that have inspired our menu and business plan.
“We will open for lunch and dinner, and after 10 p.m., the restaurant will turn into a lounge with live music and cocktail service. We plan on opening in February or March.”
Biga schedules popular holiday dinners
Two of the biggest dinners of the year are coming up at Biga, 4327 S. Peoria Ave., and they sell out quickly.
“Big Night” movie dinner is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The dinner includes the showing of the classic 1996 film “Big Night,” featuring two Italian immigrant brothers with conflicting opinions about how to run a restaurant.
Wine on the table is included in the seven-course dinner that will include antipasta platter, chicken brodo, three risotto’s (colors of the Italian flag), timpano “pasta drum,” salmon with salsa verde, whole roast pig and tiramisu.
Cost is $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
The annual Feast of the Seven Fishes is scheduled Christmas Eve. It will include shrimp in pesto bruschetta, mussel and white bean soup, Caesar calamari salad, baccala in spicy marinara, risotto with scallops and mushrooms, spaghetti with clams, roast salmon with salsa verde and tiramisu.
Cost is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Prior to those dinners, wine rep Trevin Hoffman will host a dinner featuring Tiberio Italian wines at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Wines will include Tiberio Pecorino Colline Pescaresi, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.
They will be paired with bordetto alla pesce, pasta with marinated grilled eggplant, ricotta and chilies; porchetta all’Abruzzo and spiced Port wine pear crisp.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Reservations for each dinner: 918-743-2442.