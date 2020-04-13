Restaurants should submit Mother's Day plans
As it was with Easter, plans for Mother's Day will be different than ever this year.
Restaurants planning special meals for Mother's Day should send details to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com.
Village Inn closes location on 71st Street
Village Inn has closed its location at 8320 E. 71st St., leaving only one restaurant in Tulsa.
The chain closed its store at 3303 S. Memorial Drive last year.
That leaves the longtime location at 2745 S. Harvard Ave. as the only remaining Village Inn in town.
During the coronavirus pandemic, it is offering its full menu and lineup of pies for delivery or pickup 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. all week. Orders may be made at villageinn.com. The phone number is 918-742-3515.
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken coming to Tulsa
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to Tulsa. Local franchisees are Dr. Parker Simon and business partner Bradley Turney.
“This is big news for franchising, as the Tulsa deal carried forward without hesitation despite this time of unpredictability for many investors,” said founder and CEO Tom Ferguson in a release.
Since opening in Durham, North Carolina, in 2012, Rise has expanded to 16 stores across six states.
The Tulsa location and target opening date has not been announced.
Albert G’s offering whole beef tenders, prime ribs
Albert G’s Bar-B-Q is offering whole smoked beef tenderloins and whole prime ribs at its location at 2748 S. Harvard Ave.
The tenderloins and prime ribs are $120 each. Each serves up to eight people. Albert G’s also is offering whole Key lime pies and pans of bread pudding for $20 each.
The orders require 48 hours advance notice. The phone number is 918-747-4799.
Zaxby’s restaurants launch family pack deals
Zaxby’s restaurants have launched family packs designed to meet the needs of families sheltered at home.
The packs include a choice of 20 chicken fingers or 30 boneless wings, plus crinkle fries, Texas toast and dipping sauces for $24.99. Customers may add drinks, desserts and other items off the main menu.
The packs may be ordered via drive-through, curbside, carryout and delivery, depending on location.
Zaxby’s restaurants are located at 1717 S. Yale Ave., 918-215-5920; 6995 S. Mingo Road, 918-893-2277, and 12807 E. 86th St. North, Owasso, 918-928-4242.
For menus and more details, go to zaxbys.com.