Waffle That! food truck opens dine-in restaurant
Waffle That!, a popular food truck since it launched in 2018, now has dine-in restaurant space at 2115 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Waffle That! features a signature chicken and waffles, plus concoctions such as chicken in a waffle cone. It offers a variety of sauces, including buffalo and barbecue.
Owner Roy Tillis said the restaurant hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-932-8081.
Metro Diner closes south Tulsa location
Metro Diner has closed its location at 6620 S. Memorial Drive.
That store was the first Metro Diner in Tulsa when it opened in December 2018. The chain originated in Jacksonville, Florida in 1992.
It also opened a location last May in Tulsa Hills at 7474 S. Olympia Ave. That store still is open.
The Tulsa Hills restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-387-3553.
Dr Pepper-brined chop tops Boston Deli special
A cranberry and Dr Pepper-brined Hasty-Bake pork chop tops the Thursday night special for December at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
The dinner, offered in addition to the regular menu, also includes smashed Yukon Gold potatoes, maple thyme-glazed baby carrots, arugula salad and ricotta-goat cheese tart.
The special, offered 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, is $26.
Biga schedules popular holiday dinners
Two of the biggest dinners of the year are coming up at Biga, 4327 S. Peoria Ave., and they sell out quickly.
“Big Night” movie dinner is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The dinner includes the showing of the classic 1996 film “Big Night” featuring two Italian immigrant brothers with conflicting opinions about how to run a restaurant.
Wine on the table is included in the seven-course dinner that will include antipasta platter, chicken brodo, three risottos (colors of the Italian flag), timpano “pasta drum,” salmon with salsa verde, whole roast pig and tiramisu.
Cost is $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
The annual Feast of the Seven Fishes is scheduled Christmas Eve. It will include shrimp in pesto bruschetta, mussel and white bean soup, Caesar calamari salad, baccala in spicy marinara, risotto with scallops and mushrooms, spaghetti with clams, roast salmon with salsa verde and tiramisu.
Cost is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Reservations for each dinner: 918-743-2442.
Extra bites
• Dairy Queen restaurants have introduced a peppermint hot cocoa Blizzard Treat for the holiday season. Area DQ locations include a Dairy Queen at 7021 S. Memorial Drive in Woodland Hills Mall and a DQ Grill & Chill, 3120 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow.
• Olive Garden restaurants have added two new oven-baked dishes to their menus. They are smoked mozzarella shrimp rigatoni and four-meat Italian mac and cheese. Oven-baked dishes with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks start at $11.99.