The annual Tom Rush birthday dinner, celebrating Biga's longtime bartender, has been scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the restaurant, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Wine reps Jillian Vandaveer and Brian Garner will serve the wines that will include Tiamo Barbera IGT Piedmont, Tiamo Chianti DOCG Tuscany and La Masseria Primitivo IGT Puglia.
They will be paired with shrimp fra diavolo, lasagna Bolognese, osso buco and tiramisu.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.
Last dinners of the season set at Grogg's Green Barn
The final two wine dinners of the season have been scheduled Nov. 8-9 at Grogg's Green Barn, 10105 E. 61st St.
Executive chef Andrew Donovan will prepare the farm-to-table dinners featuring late-season crops.
The dinners begin at 6:30 p.m. and cost $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are available at groggsbreenbarn.com or exploretock.com.