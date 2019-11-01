Tom Rush

Biga has scheduled its annual Tom Rush birthday dinner, celebrating the restaurant's longtime bartender, Monday night. Tulsa World file

 JAMES GIBBARD

The annual Tom Rush birthday dinner, celebrating Biga's longtime bartender, has been scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the restaurant, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.

Wine reps Jillian Vandaveer and Brian Garner will serve the wines that will include Tiamo Barbera IGT Piedmont, Tiamo Chianti DOCG Tuscany and La Masseria Primitivo IGT Puglia.

They will be paired with shrimp fra diavolo, lasagna Bolognese, osso buco and tiramisu.

Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.

Last dinners of the season set at Grogg's Green Barn

The final two wine dinners of the season have been scheduled Nov. 8-9 at Grogg's Green Barn, 10105 E. 61st St.

Executive chef Andrew Donovan will prepare the farm-to-table dinners featuring late-season crops.

The dinners begin at 6:30 p.m. and cost $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are available at groggsbreenbarn.com or exploretock.com.

Scott Cherry

918-581-8463

scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ScottCherryTW

Tags

Scene Writer

Scott is in his second tour of duty with the Tulsa World. He was a sports writer during his first stop. Since returning to the World in 1992, he has been the food writer and now restaurant critic and wine columnist. Phone: 918-581-8463