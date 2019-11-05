By Scott Cherry • Tulsa World
Some restaurants are serving traditional Thanksgiving dinners only. Some will have their regular menus in addition to a Thanksgiving dinner. Some will have buffets. Some offer carryout dinners or turkeys and other smoked meats.
Most require reservations or have order and pickup deadlines.
Restaurants that want to be included on future lists prior to Thanksgiving should submit their information — special menu, buffet, hours, prices — to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com
Albert G’s
2748 S. Harvard Ave.; 421 E. First St.
918-747-4799 for both locations
Carryout whole turkeys, 12- to 14-pound, $50.
Antoinette Baking Co.
207 N. Main St., 918-764-8404
Carryout appetizers, breakfast breads, pies, cookies.
Boston Deli
6231 E. 61st St., 918-492-4745
Extensive carryout, including turkey, pork, beef, seafood and more, a la carte.
Café Yum
6568 E. 51st St., The Farm Shopping Center, 918-628-1000
Carryout traditional Thanksgiving dinners.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
1976 Utica Square, 918-712-7500
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Three-course menu with choice of entrée, herb-roasted turkey breast ($45) or petit filet mignon ($60).
Jane’s Delicatessen
2626 E. 11th St., 918-872-0501
11 a.m. to close
Traditional Thanksgiving menu with turkey or ham; will add signature hamburger at 5 p.m.; Black Friday brunch.
Le Louvre French Café
8313 S. Memorial Drive, 918-286-6019
Carryout holiday desserts.
Michael V’s
8222 E. 103rd St., Bixby, 918-369-0310
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Extensive buffet, $34 adults, $12 ages 9 and under.
Oklahoma Rub
Food truck
918-850-2579
Carryout smoked turkeys, hams, prime rib, beef tenderloin. Call for pricing.
Palace Café
1301 E. 15th St., 918-582-4321
Extensive carryout, a la carte and family dinners.
Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen, Hotel Indigo
121 S. Elgin Ave., 918-779-4445
11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:40-10:30 p.m.
Three-course dinner with choice of herb-roasted turkey or mango mustard-glazed baked ham, $26 per person (add $5 for both turkey and ham).
Reasor’s
Multiple locations
Turkey breast dinner, turkey dinner, spiral glazed ham dinner, prime rib dinner and Reasor’s feast (serves 12-16), sides and desserts, $29.99 to $229.99.
Rib Crib
Multiple locations
Carryout smoked turkeys and hams, one for $45.99 or two for $89.99.
Texas de Brazil
7021 S. Memorial Drive, 918-921-7513
Opening early at 11 a.m.
Regular menu plus roasted turkey, holiday sides.
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano
6024 S. Sheridan Road, 918-499-1919
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Extensive buffet, $32 adults, $12 ages 10 and under.