By Scott Cherry • Tulsa World

Some restaurants are serving traditional Thanksgiving dinners only. Some will have their regular menus in addition to a Thanksgiving dinner. Some will have buffets. Some offer carryout dinners or turkeys and other smoked meats.

Most require reservations or have order and pickup deadlines.

Albert G’s

2748 S. Harvard Ave.; 421 E. First St.

918-747-4799 for both locations

Carryout whole turkeys, 12- to 14-pound, $50.

Antoinette Baking Co.

207 N. Main St., 918-764-8404

Antoinettebakingco.com

Carryout appetizers, breakfast breads, pies, cookies.

Boston Deli

6231 E. 61st St., 918-492-4745

thebostondeli.com

Extensive carryout, including turkey, pork, beef, seafood and more, a la carte.

Café Yum

6568 E. 51st St., The Farm Shopping Center, 918-628-1000

Carryout traditional Thanksgiving dinners.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

1976 Utica Square, 918-712-7500

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Three-course menu with choice of entrée, herb-roasted turkey breast ($45) or petit filet mignon ($60).

Jane’s Delicatessen

2626 E. 11th St., 918-872-0501

11 a.m. to close

Traditional Thanksgiving menu with turkey or ham; will add signature hamburger at 5 p.m.; Black Friday brunch.

Le Louvre French Café

8313 S. Memorial Drive, 918-286-6019

Carryout holiday desserts.

Michael V’s

8222 E. 103rd St., Bixby, 918-369-0310

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Extensive buffet, $34 adults, $12 ages 9 and under.

Oklahoma Rub

Food truck

918-850-2579

Carryout smoked turkeys, hams, prime rib, beef tenderloin. Call for pricing.

Palace Café

1301 E. 15th St., 918-582-4321

Extensive carryout, a la carte and family dinners.

Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen, Hotel Indigo

121 S. Elgin Ave., 918-779-4445

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:40-10:30 p.m.

Three-course dinner with choice of herb-roasted turkey or mango mustard-glazed baked ham, $26 per person (add $5 for both turkey and ham).

Reasor’s

Multiple locations

reasors.com

Turkey breast dinner, turkey dinner, spiral glazed ham dinner, prime rib dinner and Reasor’s feast (serves 12-16), sides and desserts, $29.99 to $229.99.

Rib Crib

Multiple locations

Carryout smoked turkeys and hams, one for $45.99 or two for $89.99.

Texas de Brazil

7021 S. Memorial Drive, 918-921-7513

Opening early at 11 a.m.

Regular menu plus roasted turkey, holiday sides.

Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano

6024 S. Sheridan Road, 918-499-1919

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Extensive buffet, $32 adults, $12 ages 10 and under.

