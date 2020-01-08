I think I might have lucked out. It happens. Not often, but it happens.
If my printed receipt at the new Bayou Boyz BBQ in Jenks was showing correct information, I wasn’t supposed to be able to include ribs, much less a beef rib, in my three-meat combo ($15.99).
I arrived just past the normal dinner hour and was told the restaurant was out of pork ribs and sliced brisket. I spotted one lonely beef rib sitting in a pan with pulled pork and asked if I could have the rib with bologna and chopped brisket.
Perhaps it was because it was the last rib, or maybe protocol has changed, but the man behind the counter didn’t flinch. I soon felt like a caveman must have following a successful hunt when I grasped my grubby fingers around that giant rib bone.
It had a thick section of slow-cooked tender meat with just enough fat at the top and was good with or without barbecue sauce. A beef rib pate with one rib, one side and a drink is $9.99 and makes a full meal.
This rib, sometimes called a dinosaur rib, is not unknown in these parts, but it is uncommon. Co-owner Cecil Henninger explained why it made his menu.
“When you grow up in central Texas, you grow up cooking beef,” he said during a follow-up interview. “It took awhile to get them just right in the smoker, but they have been a hit.”
Henninger said his brother, Ray Henninger, a caterer in Austin, Texas, has moved here to join him in the new venture. Ray was good with beef ribs but questioned the inclusion of bologna on the menu.
“You don’t see bologna much down in Texas, and he thought it wouldn’t sell,” Cecil said. “When we started (about eight weeks ago), we would put a little piece of complimentary bologna with the dinners. It was so popular, it became its own dish.”
The three or four pieces of thick-cut bologna on my combo were flavorful and would have made a terrific sandwich on their own. The chopped brisket, the No. 1 seller so far, was moist and tender.
“We don’t use Angus for our brisket like a lot of places,” Henninger said. “We use 100 percent Hereford from Springdale, Missouri. It’s a smaller brisket, but we like it better.”
The pan of pulled chicken was empty, but the server said he had some in the kitchen he could chop. So, we got the pulled chicken dinner ($11.99) with two sides and cornbread. The chicken was a tad dry, but it was a sizable serving and had a good, smoky flavor.
The sides were OK. I favored the barbecue beans and mac and cheese. I would have liked sweet cabbage, but it wasn’t on the rotation of sides that day.
As the name suggests, Bayou Boyz has a Louisiana slant, which shows up on Fat Tuesdays. Every Tuesday, the restaurant offers cream of crawfish soup, Cajun beans, boudin sausage and a catfish and gator basket.
Cajun sausage has replaced hot links on the daily menu, too. Catfish also is available on Fridays.
“We eliminated the hot link when we got the Cajun sausage,” Henninger said. “We think it has more flavor. We get our catfish from Mississippi, and it is a really good quality catfish. It tripled our business on Fridays.”
The routine is to check out the menu board behind the order counter and place your order, which is plated as you move down the line, like a cafeteria. All of the food is right in front of you.
“The only thing that could slow you down is if someone in front of you can’t make up his mind,” Henninger said.
Henninger said he uses red oak to smoke the meats.
“It’s common in Texas but not so much around here,” he said. “We found some near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border we can use.”
The dining room has a comfortable ambience with corrugated metal and rough wood walls, antique advertising signs and old license plates. The Henningers have added a few decorations, but most were left over from the former tenant, Cacy’s BBQ.
“Cacy’s was doing fine, but they just opened a larger restaurant in Sapulpa and wanted to concentrate on that,” Henninger said.
The building held the city’s first KFC, owned by Shawn Cacy, who later would move it across the street. It has held several barbecue restaurants over the years, including Sutphens, Smokin’ Joe’s, Billy Ray’s, Big Daddy’s and Cacy’s (operated by Shawn’s son Chad).
It is located across the parking lot from the large River City Trading Post.
“Though I grew up in Texas, I have been in Jenks since 1993,” Cecil Henninger said. “I looked into getting this building once before and it didn’t work out. I’m happy this time it did.”