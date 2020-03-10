Review by Scott Cherry Photos by Matt Barnard and Tom Gilbert
Donna and Robert Merrifield went downtown a few years ago to check out the possibility of putting a rooftop restaurant in the new building being constructed on the site of the former OTASCO headquarters on Second Street.
Robert Merrifield, who has operated the Polo Grill in Utica Square for 37 years, didn’t pursue the venture further. The Brook restaurant eventually signed a lease for the space and is scheduled to open its third Tulsa store this spring.
“I didn’t have a vision for it, but it is going to be great for The Brook,” Merrifield said. “We kept in touch with the building owner (Jeff Scott of Southbridge Equities LLC), and we asked about the place next door that had been vacant for almost two years. Donna and I thought it would make a nice food hall and bodega.”
So it was that the Merrifields took over the former second location of Lambrusco’z to Go and recently opened Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega.
As the name suggests, one side of the building is a restaurant and bar, and the other side sells food items and gifts. The Merrifields also acquired an empty adjoining space next door, and the restaurant and bodega originally were to be totally separated by a wall.
“While the space was under construction and we were getting our liquor license, we were told that after last Nov. 7 we didn’t have to have a wall between the restaurant and off-premise sale of wine and beer,” Merrifield said. “We tore down the wall, and it made all the difference in the world. The open space looks so much better.”
An order-at-the-counter operation (no tipping expected) is set up for fast breakfast and lunch service. We met some cousins for dinner, where we received friendly and efficient table service from Austin.
The lunch and dinner menu isn’t particularly long — 13 main items plus soups and salads — but a few things done well often is the best policy. It certainly works here.
Our selections included a chicken-fried steak dinner ($10.73) with mashed potatoes ($3.49). The chicken-fried is one of three items (meatloaf and roasted chicken were the others) that wasn’t a sandwich, burger, hot dog or soup.
The steak was rather thin, fork-tender and fried to a golden brown. It was covered by a good sausage-and-bacon country gravy that also went well with the potatoes.
The slaw dog ($3.86) with shaved pickles and mustard slaw has become one of our favorite items. The stubby dog doesn’t look like much at first, but it is surprisingly satisfying. One is enough for a light appetite, and two are plenty for a full entrée.
A Reuben sandwich ($9.87) was filled with corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye and included a choice of Thousand Island or Dijon mustard and “atomic” horseradish on the side. The mustard and horseradish took this sandwich beyond the ordinary.
Candied bacon was the star on the BLT ($8.76), which also included romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo. The person who ordered it wished she had asked for toasted bread but overall was happy with the choice.
A grilled chicken sandwich ($5.46) included shredded romaine, house vinaigrette, tomatoes, red onion and basil aioli. The vinaigrette and aioli were welcome complements to the chicken, which was a tad on the dry side.
The breakfast menu features a total of 10 skillet and bowl combinations, all served with Blue Dome potatoes, plus pancakes, steel-cut oatmeal, quiche, granola, biscuits and gravy, waffles, burritos and basket fries.
Among some of the items spotted in the bodega were wine, beer, waters, juices, coffee, energy drinks, iced tea, soups, nuts, pickles, olive oils, cheeses, hot sauces, honey, wine-themed gifts, and more.
The bodega space also includes a table with an overhead mirror for tastings and demonstrations. The spaces also have hand-washing sinks, a timely addition in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Merrifield said he also is putting a sink in one of his other restaurants, Tucci’s.
Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega has a pleasant mix of banquettes and tables and chairs. A coffee table between two sofas hold magazines and newspapers, and a community computer table has the appropriate plug-ins. A horseshoe bar seats 18, and planters help divide the space into separate areas.
Omar Galvan is director of operations, Ruby Guerbous assistant director of operations, Meghan Johanning executive chef and general manager, Jo Cagle front of house manager and Teddie Sartor bodega manager.
“We wanted a place where people can order and get out quickly if needed, especially at breakfast and lunch, as well as a place where people can gather and stay awhile,” Merrifield said. “Our team has done a great job getting it off the ground.”
The Merrifields also plan to open a Latin restaurant in the Adams Building and Polo Lounge next to Polo Grill later this year.