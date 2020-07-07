Ronda and Joel Carson had put decades of corporate jobs behind them, purchased a motor home and planned to take a couple of years to explore the United States. It was an American dream come true.
“We visited places like Niagara Falls and Yosemite National Park,” Joel said. “That lasted about five months before we started thinking about what we were doing to do next.”
Ronda had worked for 38 years with AT&T and Joel for 30 years with General Motors in the Dallas area. Joel said his job required a good amount of traveling.
“I liked the Tulsa area and thought it would be a good place to base ourselves out of, being centrally located,” he said. “We bought a place on five acres just south of Sapulpa in January 2016, and we fell in love with the people here.”
With their wanderlust fulfilled, the Carsons, who had competed on the barbecue competition trail in Texas for eight years, started looking for a new career.
As it happened, George Groenwold, longtime popular owner of Box Car BBQ on Route 66 west of Sapulpa, died in April 2017. According to reports, his son, Lance, purchased the building for his marketing company and sold much of the equipment to the Carsons, who had opened Boss Hawg BBQ in June 2018.
“We only had a couple of tables, and it was takeout only at first,”Joel said. “A business next door moved, and we were able to get that space and expand in January 2019 with a dining room.”
The decorating is unique, to say the least. The small order area has a couple of rustic sofas and chairs, coffee table with newspapers and magazines, a TV tuned to John Wayne movies and a wall with a surfboard and tiki beach items that pay homage to Jimmy Buffet.
The big dining room, which seats up to 50 in normal times, is full of long, wooden, mismatched tables, benches and chairs (a set of chairs from Mexico was constructed without nails, screws or metal fasteners). Walls of corrugated metal and wood accents are filled with Western, Native American and Mexican art.
“We got the furniture from all over the place,” Ronda said. “I had one idea, to use the tin or corrugated metal. Everything else was my husband’s.”
Ronda works the front of the house and prepares some of the side dishes. Joel does most of the grilling and smoking. He took us on a tour of the pit area.
“I have a gravity-feed smoker we got from a vo-tech school in Austin, an offset cooker from Amarillo and a Hasty-Bake from here,” Joel said. “I can do a ton of stuff. We’ve done some catering for 400 to 700 people. I like to smoke cheeses that we sell on the Hasty-Bake.”
Carson favors the central Texas style of barbecue, where the meats are slow-cooked over pecan and can stand on their own without sauces.
“You can have barbecue sauce, but you don’t need it,” he said.
He was correct. We tried several items with and without sauce, and the meats were terrific either way.
For a two-meat dinner with two sides ($14.99), we chose ribs and sliced brisket. The ribs were long, tender and meaty. The thick-sliced brisket also was more tender than most and had enough fat to deliver a winning flavor.
The Slop Hawg sandwich ($8.49) was stacked high with pulled pork, house-made coleslaw and a little sauce. It was tasty and filling.
Among the sides we tried were a mellow German potato salad made with small red potatoes, excellent cowboy smoked beans punctuated with different meats and a new item, Mexican corn with onions and peppers in a creamy sauce. Other sides include garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw and Ronda’s collard greens.
“Whatever meat is left over goes into the beans, so they can be just a little different one day to the next,” Carson said.
A specialty item is the beef dino rib ($16), a Texas-sized rib that typically is cut into short ribs. The full rib has a impressive amount of slow-cooked, tender beef and requires 24-hour notice to order.
Sausages come from V&V Sausage Co., a south central Texas business that dates to 1955, and “our salami, which we call barbecue candy, schnitzel and bologna are high grade, too,” Carson said.
We barely touched on the Tex-Mex and Cajun side of the menu, though we did get a bite of a flavorful smoked shrimp and cheese grits dish ($7.99) at our interview.
Tex-Mex items include such choices as brisket chili, smoked chicken tortilla soup, pork tamales, quesadillas and nachos. Cajun selections include chicken and andouille gumbo, pork boudin and beans, rice and andouille. Some dishes are served with jalapeno cheese cornbread.
“I didn’t realize that Cajun food had such a following here, but it has done very well,” Carson said.
College football fans might be interested to know that Carson was a walk-on tight end in the late 1970s at North Texas State (now University of North Texas), where he played for two future Hall of Famers, head coach Hayden Fry, who would coach two decades at Iowa, and Kansas State legend Bill Snyder.
“Bill Snyder was my position coach, and our quarterback was Jordan Case (who had a pro career in the Canadian Football League),” he said. “It was a blast. What we are doing now is a ton of fun, too.”
It's good to remember Boss Hawg is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Friday and lunch Saturday.