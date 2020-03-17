First, let’s clear up some confusion some might have about the new Cardinal Club, which bills itself as a semiprivate upscale restaurant and cigar lounge in far south Tulsa.
1. It does sell memberships, currently $100 per month. Members have access to lunch service Monday-Friday, discounts on dinner items, preferred reservations for special occasions such as Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day, and the option to rent private wine and/or cigar lockers.
2. The general public is welcome for dinner all week and for lunch and dinner on the weekends.
3. The large, two-room cigar lounge is open to members and the general public the same hours as dining. Participants can bring their own cigars or buy in the lounge.
4. The Cardinal Club is a 21-and-over operation in both the restaurant and cigar lounge.
“Think of it as a high-end steakhouse that is only open for dinner during the week,” co-owner Travis Davidson said. “The only difference is that our members can take advantage of lunch service during the week.
“We thought Tulsa needed a place where professionals could meet for lunch with no distractions. If you need to meet with a client, a co-worker or boss in a quiet setting with great food, this is the place. This is a benefit for our members.”
We recently went by for dinner with a daughter and son-in-law. Coronavirus concerns probably kept away some people on what normally would be a busy time, but the cozy dining room still held a nice crowd on a cold, rainy night.
Cardinal Club offers a few appetizers, a couple of salads and eight dinner entrees, including a catch of the day and a daily special.
We shared two appetizers, the charcuterie board ($18) and scallops cargot ($17), and it was plenty for four of us.
Our daughter seldom meets a charcuterie board she doesn’t like, and she thought this one was yummy. It included cheeses from Lovera in Krebs, cured meats, a tasty onion bacon bourbon jam and house pickled green beans, cucumber and whole garlic cloves.
The scallops were a tiny bit fishy but were nice-sized and had a good texture. They came in a dish that held six scallops. The scallops had been baked with shallot butter and Havarti cheese, a delicious combination.
Our excellent server, Moody, taught us a little trick when he saw us trying to get a scallop with the slippery cheese on a plate. He said to take the salad fork, stab a scallop, twirl it around a few times and the scallop and cheese would come out together. Worked perfectly.
For our entrees, two of us chose the double-cut pork chop ($30) and the other two shrimp scampi ($24) and prime filet ($38).
The pork chops from Prairie Creek Farms in Kellyville were as thick as, or almost thick, as the filet and cooked just barely to medium, which left them juicy and flavorful. They were served with polenta, crispy Brussels sprouts and a good mustard cream sauce.
The filet was tender and had an excellent flavor. It came with mashed red potatoes and demi-glace.
“We just cook the steaks with a little blend of herbs and spices,” Davidson said. “We don’t top them with a bunch of butter and pepper. We try to let the meat speak for itself.”
The bowl of shrimp scampi was a rich-tasting concoction of shrimp, linquine and capers swimming in white wine butter.
The other daily entrée choices are lemon-thyme roasted chicken ($25), orange-ginger salmon ($26) and the American Wagyu tomahawk steak for two ($130) that weighs in at 2 ½ to 3 pounds. Many, of not most, high-end restaurants have a tomahawk steak these days. I got a taste of this one at our photo shoot, and it was fork-tender and had a flavorful smoky edge. I learned why.
“We drill a hole in the bone and hang it on a hook in the smoker,” Davidson said. “It takes about 45 minutes to cook, so it’s a good idea to order it as soon as you sit down.”
The tomahawk comes from family owned Snake River Farms, based in Boise, Idaho, that has specialized in humanely raised beef for 50 years.
All entrees are fully executed, meaning they automatically come with selected side dishes.
The lunch menu has 10 entrees, some a smaller version of the dinner dish, and most are priced $10 to $18.
A herb garden is on display in the walkway from the bar area to the main dining room. It is growing mint, lavender, chives, basil, thyme, tarragon, dill and rosemary for use in the bar and kitchen.
The nicely appointed dining room, located in the former The Wine Loft space, has black tablecloths against a background of dark paisley wallpaper. The cigar lounge has two rooms, one less formal than the other. The less formal has four televisions, a couple of semiprivate banquettes and comfortable seating. The cigar room menu currently includes nuts, chips, Fig Newtons and cheese and charcuterie.
More information on the membership program is available at cardinalclubtulsa.com.
Carla Cousins, former executive sous chef at Bodean Seafood and Bull in the Alley, is executive chef. Jake Young is sous chef.
“This idea of a semiprivate restaurant has been on my mind for about five years,” said Davidson, who also owners Treys Bar & Grill, just around the corner from Cardinal Club. “I wanted high-quality fine dining with great service, but not over-the-top crazy.”