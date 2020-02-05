By Scott Cherry Photos by Tom Gilbert
The torch has been passed to another Martinus family member, and longtime fans of Felini’s Cookies & Deli should be happy with the way the midtown restaurant has hummed along without a hitch over the past 18 months.
Son Seth Martinus had been operating the deli with his parents, Vikki and Jim Martinus, since about the mid 2000s and had worked there for years prior to that.
Seth’s sisters, Sasha and Jeannie, worked there as teenagers, but Sasha would move to California, and Jeannie left town to study fashion design in Dallas when she was 18. Jeannie moved back to Tulsa about two years ago.
“I had been working in restaurants and the fashion industry before I decided to move back home,” Jeannie said recently. “One day, Seth called me up and said he was tired and would I take over the restaurant. He had worked here many years and had other things he wanted to do.
“I had thought about having a restaurant myself, and I was lucky I didn’t have to start my own restaurant from scratch. It turned out coming back here was like riding a bicycle, and all I wanted to do was make my parents proud and take care of our customers.”
Vikki Martinus, known for her outgoing personality and fondness for her customers, died last April. Jim still provides valuable advice.
“Dad was coming in to do the muffins, but he’s taking a break right now,” Jeannie said. “It’s always good to have him nearby.”
We visited Felini’s near the end of a recent lunch hour, and only a handful of customers still were there. Had we arrived a little sooner, there would have been an excellent chance we would have seen someone we know, or at least someone we recognized. It always has been that way.
We ordered the hot pastrami sandwich ($9) and a build-your-own sandwich ($9) with roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white bread. The pastrami was thick with meat and had a pleasing flavor. The roast beef was rare, the way we like it best, and made a terrific traditional deli sandwich.
Among the sides we liked were a mild chili with beans, a good choice on a cool afternoon, a coarse blueberry muffin and a cup of fruit with red and green grapes, strawberries, blueberries and pineapple. Some diners like to take advantage of the 18-item salad bar.
“Mom and I always were making cookies together when I was growing up,” Jeannie said. “Her recipes are from the ’80s, and we have been figuring out what works best today in terms of size, amounts and the cooking process. I think the cookies are better than ever, and believe me, customers would tell us if something isn’t right.”
We couldn’t argue with that. Orders include a cookie, obviously a specialty at Felini’s. We chose a white chocolate macadamia nut and an oatmeal raisin, and both were delicious.
In addition to sandwiches, soups and salads, Felini’s also offers a breakfast menu with a daily quiche, breakfast BLT, bagels, breakfast sandwich and items such as muffins, scones, croissants, etc. Breakfast shelf items are half-price after noon.
Another item of note is sugar plums. Vikki used to make them during the holidays.
“Our sugar plums are a date and walnut covered in sugar,” she said in a 2016 interview. “At least, that’s what my mother called them.”
Jeannie said the sugar plums have been so popular, they now are available all year.
Beverages include soft drinks, bottled water, juices, coffee, regular tea and peach tea. We went with the refreshing peach tea ($2).
The two dining areas are not fancy, but they are comfortable, with a mix of parquet wood tables and a couple of longer wooden dining room tables.
Among the decorations are a paint-by-numbers painting of a cowboy riding a bucking bronco. I don’t know if paint-by-numbers sets are popular with youngsters today, but I recall how happy I was when my parents would buy me a paint-by-numbers set. The smell of the paints is as vivid today as it was then.
A history note: The original Felini’s was established downtown by Harry Schwartz in 1982. Schwartz, a cookbook author, restaurateur, patron of the arts and all-around man about town, was living and working in Connecticut the last I knew.
Vikki and Jim Martinus purchased Felini’s in 1984, added the Harvard Avenue store in 1991 and for a brief time had a location in Utica Square. They closed the Utica Square store and sold the downtown store, which no longer is in business.
“I had one lady who came here after being gone for years who said it always smells the same, like fresh cookies,” Jeannie said. “I want to keep Felini’s like that. I want it to be comfortable and feel like home for our customers, like Mom and Dad made it.”