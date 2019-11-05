Review by Scott Cherry Photos by John Clanton
The Jow brothers, Hong and Shing, have a family history that dates to Tulsa’s first Chinese restaurant and includes some of the city’s most memorable Cantonese-style eateries.
Their great-grandparents opened Mandarin downtown on Third Street in 1930. Other family members opened the Pagoda and Ming Palace. Their parents opened Golden Palace, which closed earlier this year, in 1979. A late uncle was a co-owner of Ming’s Noodle Bar.
Hong and Shing themselves once owned Jow’s Takee Outee (now Kit’s Takee Outee) and now-closed J.J.’s Coneys & Burgers.
Their newest venture, Deco Lounge, has a handful of dishes that pay homage to their family history. Some have an Asian fusion preparation and some are straight-on American.
“We have family recipes that have been handed down, and some we tweaked a little bit,” Hong said. “Some we just came up with for Deco Lounge.”
The menu, which generally is designed to complement the bar offerings, is relatively short — six appetizers, five burgers, four entrees and five sides. Almost everything is made from scratch.
It did not take long for me to find my latest food addiction, cheeseburger wontons ($7). These tasty morsels came three to a plate, and I reluctantly but honorably shared them evenly with my wife. I would have ordered another round if I didn’t have more food on the way.
The wontons were filled with ground beef, cream cheese and American cheese, then fried to a crunchy goodness. They came with a mayo and ketchup-based wonton sauce that was my favorite of the four dipping sauces we tasted that evening.
Mama’s eggrolls ($7) were a holdover from the Golden Palace and featured two fat eggrolls filled with mostly cabbage and fried. They came with a house-made, almost clear sweet-and-sour sauce (not the red-orange sweet variety), and, upon request, some hot mustard.
“Our mother (Puilan) still comes in and prepares the rolls several times a week,” Shing said.
Our entrees were the Deco burger ($9), a standard one-third-pound hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, and five-spice thighs ($10).
The burger had a traditional, old-fashioned flavor, and the thick, meaty fried chicken thighs came with a pre-mixed soy-wasabi sauce, like one would pair with sushi. The sauce was fine, but I had enough wonton sauce left for a few dips with the thighs.
Other choices include pork potstickers, kimchi fries, a bleu cheese burger, a ground beef and Polish sausage burger, Golden Palace garlic tenders, Jow’s wings and a grilled chicken sandwich.
Deco Lounge has full bar service, and our server-bartender Kendra was excellent. Two big-screen televisions behind the bar were tuned to football games when we were there. During our interview and photo shoot, it was women’s golf and horse racing.
In addition to the 15 barstools, the dining room showed a mix of art deco, modern and big-city chic. The barstools and some of the high-backed chairs were covered in what looked and felt like gray suede but likely was velvet or some other material.
Autographed concert posters from Antone’s in Austin, Texas, filled one wall. They included Suzanna Choffel, Muddy Waters, Patrice Pike, Paula Nelson (Willie’s daughter), Ray Charles, Will Sexton and the great Guy Forsyth (co-founder of the also great Asylum Street Spankers).
“We had an uncle who had a restaurant near Antone’s, and a lot of the performers would eat there,” Hong said. “After he died, our aunt was wondering what to do with them, and we said we could take them and hang them on the wall of our new restaurant.”
The front doors have an art deco etched glass design, and big windows look out across the street to the H.A. Chapman Centennial Green.
“This area is really growing, and I think they have big plans for the park,” Hong said. “And now, starting with the Mandarin, we have come full circle with another downtown restaurant.”
Stonehorse Cafe
1748 Utica Square Food: 5 stars
Stonehorse has full bar service, including a thoughtful wine list that pairs well with the dozen appetizers, dozen entrees and an assortment of wood-fired pizzas.
The halibut is perfectly cooked, flaky and flavorful. It is surrounded by rock shrimp, cherry tomatoes and leeks in a chardonnay-based sauce. The duck is tender and delicious.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Polo Grill at Utica Square
2038 Utica Square, 918-744-4280 Food: 5 stars
The stately Polo Grill keeps working to stay current after three decades of serving a fine-dining audience in Utica Square. A renovated wine room is inviting, as is the bar area.
Highlights of the menu on our trip were a silky lobster bisque, Caesar, salmon, steaks and a stuffed French breast of chicken.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
The Chalkboard
1324 S. Main St. Food: 5 stars
The cozy, multilevel Chalkboard is perfect for a romantic late-night dinner. This fine-dining restaurant in the Hotel Ambassador is known for its beef Wellington, duck, steaks and more.
Breakfast is also outstanding.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Buffalo's BBQ
201 N. Highway 11, Sperry Food: 5 stars
Some of the biggest, juiciest, meatiest and flavorful ribs ever on my visit to Buffalo’s BBQ. Pulled pork, bologna and sliced brisket were tender and tasty, and the Wednesday special — prime rib — was simply a slice of heaven.
READ THE REVIEW HERE.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Kitchen 27
2727 S. Rockford Road, Philbrook Museum of Art, 918-748-5367 Food: 5 stars
Sometimes we hit on one of those magical nights when everything — wine, food, service, atmosphere — is as close to perfect as seems possible. We had one of those nights at Kitchen 27 at Philbrook Museum of Art. Chef-proprietor James Shrader, along with wife Brooke, took over the former la Villa restaurant operation in March. The Shraders also own Palace Café and Prairie Fire Pie on Cherry Street. Wide, tall windows look out to the patio and grounds of the museum. The dinner menu is divided into four sections numbered First, Second, Third and Fourth that generally translate to appetizers, soups and salads, entrees and desserts. New on Friday nights now until it gets too hot is hamburger night. Diners can come in casual attire and have dinner on the patio, at picnic tables or on the grounds.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Oren
3509 S. Peoria Ave., 918-764-9699 Food: 5 stars
Chef Matt Amberg might not consider Oren a fine-dining restaurant, that has to relate more to ambiance than food because the dining was, to borrow a term from another era, super fine. The fruit- and vegetable-driven menu changes daily. All we tried were extraordinary. Here, an olive oil-poached halibut served with red bell pepper, summer squash, black olive and aleppo.
Tulsa World File photo
Living Kitchen Farm and Dairy
25198 S. 481st West Ave., Depew, 918-284-8169 Food: 5 stars
The two-story log cabin, used exclusively for the weekend dinners, has a quaint, rustic feel. The menu, which changes for each dinner and features seasonal foods, is superb. They all cost $110 per person, plus tax. And they sell out faster than you can say "cornbread and buttermilk."
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Bodean Seafood
3376 E. 51st St. Food: 5 stars
At Bodean, the lunch and dinner menus are printed daily to account for what is in season. The Bodean market flies in two shipments of seafood a day.
On a recent visit, fabulous appetizers included shrimp-and-lobster bisque and New Zealand lamb lollipops. A 10-ounce lobster tail and pan-seared jumbo sea scallops were flawless.
Entrees have included seared yellowfin tuna, trout almondine, teriyaki-glazed Atlantic salmon, lobster-and-herbed gnocchi and a prime filet of beef.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
India Palace
6963 S. Lewis Ave. Food: 5 stars
Some fans of India Palace like to go for the lunch buffet, and others like the menu service at night.
The mixed grill features a variety of meats and seafood from the tandoor oven, including lamb, chicken and prawns.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Palace Cafe
1301 E. 15th St. Food: 5 stars Atmosphere and service: 5 stars
A recent remodel has given Palace Cafe even more shine, with cozy booths and more.
Dishes like shrimp-shiitake potstickers from the "bento" selections, a fried green tomato caprese and wood-grilled tenderloin are sensational.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Boston Deli
6231 E. 61st St. Food: 5 stars
Owner Ken Schafer's goal has always been to offer fine-dining cuisine at a lower price point than upscale restaurants.
On a recent visit our entrees were pepper-crusted filet of beef ($26) with a topping of rhubarb, Port wine sauce, cardamom and a tiny bit of melted blue cheese, and the Hasty-Bake smoked pork chop ($17).
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Michael V's
8222 E. 103rd St., Bixby Food: 5 stars
Michael V's is a repeat winner in the Tulsa World's Best in the World contest, voted on by readers. Voters praised the food, the wine list and owner Michael Minden's famous coconut cream pie.
From the review: “The (tenderloin ravioli) stacker had a lot going on flavor-wise as each item perfectly complemented the others. It included an 8-ounce filet mignon sitting on top of a fried spinach ravioli, both on a bed of red pepper marinara cream sauce. The dish was topped with sauteed mushrooms, wilted spinach and onion strings.”
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Ridge Grill
9999 S. Mingo Road Food: 5 stars
“The thick steak had been cooked a perfect medium-rare and delivered a big flavor with the help of cracked peppercorns and Cognac sauce.”
Scallops were flash seared with white wine, lemon and butter and they were flawless.
"As with most new restaurants, the dining room is loud when full, but we felt a good vibe when we were there, with a lot of happy voices across the room."
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Villa Ravenna Ristorante Italiano
6526 E. 51st St. Food: 5 stars
"One thing I like about Villa Ravenna Ristorante Italiano beyond the food and hospitality is the broad range of the menu, both in price and variety of dishes."
Impressive entrees range from a peasant-style gnocchi di patate to an elegant rack of lamb.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
6823 S. Yale Ave. Food: 5 stars
Steaks take top billing at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, and the preparations presented are in the finest tradition of American steakhouse fare.
From the review: “A 14-ounce rib-eye held its medium-rare state throughout dinner, and it was fabulous — crispy outside, tender inside, with the salty-buttery-peppery seasonings that pair so perfectly with a first-rate piece of beef.”
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Nola's Creole & Cocktails
1334 E. 15th St., 918-779-7766 Food: 4 stars Atmosphere: 5 stars
The new Nola’s Creole & Cocktails visually is stunning with five different dining areas, each with its own motif and all with the idea of giving customers a 1920s-1930s New Orleans vibe. The restaurant is the vision of Brett Rehorn, who also owns the elaborately decorated Kilkenny’s Irish Pub, a little to the east of Nola’s on Cherry Street.
The Black Bayou jambalaya cakes include crawfish and andouille cakes that are grilled and topped with Ponchartrain sauce, a spicy white sauce with shrimp and crab. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
READ THE REVIEW HERE
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
1976 Utica Square Food: 5 stars
Fleming's has been a fine-dining mainstay in Utica Square shopping center since 2003.
Wine — 100 by the glass or bottle and an additional 100 on a reserve list by the bottle — gets equal billing here with well-marbled, USDA aged prime beef, an assortment of seafood dishes and some eye-popping chops.
The white-tablecloth place settings are elegant, and the room is bathed in the amber glow of huge alabaster light fixtures.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Amelia's
122 N. Boston Ave. Food: 4.5 stars Atmosphere and service: 5 stars
"Amelia’s is the creation of Amelia Eesley, former general manager at Stonehorse Cafe. Together with chef Kevin Snell, himself a Stonehorse alum, they have put together a unique restaurant, specializing in wood-fired, locally sourced cuisine, paired with wines from around the world.
The restaurant occupies a narrow space that once housed the bar Mason’s, and which has been transformed into a dining area and bar that is at once elegant and cozy."
Among the wood-fire staples is campfire rainbow trout served with wood-roasted broccolini, fine herbs, almonds, apricots and brewer’s yeast.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
The Chamber at the Tulsa Club
115 E. Fifth St., 918-582-5722 Food: 4.5 stars Atmosphere: 4.5 stars Service: 4 stars The menu isn't particularly long, but it shows a lot of variety. Shrimp cocktail tostada, avocado caprese salad, pepper lavender-seared ahi tuna salad and roasted aubergine and seared Scottish salmon round out a menu that includes a thick, tender steak and big meaty tomahawk pork chop.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse
111 N. Main St. Food: 4.5 stars
Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse offers three types of beef steaks — American grass-fed, prime 21-day wet-aged and prime 40-day bone-in dry-aged.
Although the emphasis is on beef, Prhyme also offers entrees such as roasted Cornish hen, maple-glazed duck breast, seared salmon filet, brown butter scallops, blue crab ravioli and lobster "bisque," and a variety of appetizers, soups, salads and sides. Entrees start at $27.95.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Fabulosos Mariscos a la Antigua
2115 S. Garnett Road Food: 4.5 stars
Small letters on the front entrance to Fabulosos Mariscos a la Antigua make note that this is a seafood restaurant. Is it ever. Save for a couple of skirt steak entrées and items on a kids menu, every dish has seafood included. We are talking lobster, red snapper, scallops, prawns, octopus, shrimp, clams, crab and oysters, often several of those mixed into one dish.
The camarones zarandeados (pictured) at Fabulosos Mariscos a la Antigua features butterflied shrimp cooked on a griddle with tangy and spicy red sauce.
READ THE REVIEW HERE.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Biga
4329 S. Peoria Ave. Food: 4.5 stars
"Biga has become a neighborhood bar and restaurant — a high-end bar and restaurant for sure — and a place where our regulars can be comfortable," says owner Tuck Curren. "I don’t think it’s something I could make happen again; it just happened.”
Find Italian food like amazing grilled scallops and veal scaloppini or Tuscan white beans and butternut squash ravioli.
FIND THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Burn Co. BBQ
500 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks Food: 4.5 stars
The new Burn Co. doesn’t have a set menu, other than the standard items — ribs, chicken, brisket, sausages, etc. But there is always salmon until it sells out, and the steaks offered could be a rib-eye, T-bone, New York strip or Porterhouse, depending on what is cut that day. The barbecue done on Hasty-Bake grills is the attraction for this nationally known barbecue restaurant, but the new menu also is extraordinary.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
The Tropical
8125 E. 49th St. Food: 4.5 stars
The Tropical is an upscale-casual restaurant with an Asian-inspired menu heavy on seafood and vegetarian fare. It also has a few meat dishes such as steak and duck.
From the review: “Big scallops were perfect, cooked through but not rubbery. The sauce was extra-heavy on the lemon, and the rice was moist with a floral scent. Fresh basil cooked with standard fries proved to be a tasty combination.”
FIND THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Bin 35 Bistro
3509 S. Peoria Ave. Food: 4.5 stars
This Brookside restaurant kept some of the signature dishes from its predecessor, The Hen. Among those are fried chicken, tomato bisuque and deviled eggs.
Other favorites on a recent visit were a flaky and moist pan-seared halibut and tender braised short ribs.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
MixCo
302 S. Cheyenne Ave. Food: 4.5 stars
One of Tulsa's best bars has added some of Tulsa's best food.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Maryn's Taphouse & Raw Bar
400 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks Food: 4.5 stars
Maryn’s is a project of Corey Crandall, who also operates the popular over-21 George’s Pub in downtown Jenks. .
“I wanted a modern pub that had some seafood because of the river, but we are not just a seafood place and we definitely are not a sushi place, though some people who come in thought we are,” Crandall said. “I have significantly upgraded the food at George’s over the years, and Maryn’s has a higher standard for the food than George’s does. Plus, Maryn’s is family-friendly.”
Diners can choose from a variety of main dishes that range from $12 to $30.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
ol' Vine
3523 S. Peoria Ave. Food: 4.5 stars
Don Jones, a founder of Peppers Grill and current co-owner of Cafe Ole, is co-owner of the new ol' Vine in Brookside.
On a recent dinner visit, the 8-ounce prime Angus filet was cooked to a perfect medium-rare, and the cast-iron red fish included a large, flaky fillet that was crispy on the edges and served over cheese grits and creamed spinach.
The grits show up again in a seafood dish, shrimp and grits.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Ruth's Chris Steak House
8330 Riverside Parkway, River Spirit Casino Food: 4.5 stars
"At Ruth’s Chris Steak House, there’s the sizzle. . .the one that accompanies every steak served at the more than 100 locations of this upscale chain, the most recent of which opened in January 2017 at Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino Resort.
The plate on which the steak is served is heated to 500 degrees, then doused with a good amount of butter right before it is brought to the table."
An 8-ounce petite filet with lobster tail is a popular pairing at Ruth's Chris.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Waterfront Grill
120 Aquarium Drive, Jenks Food: 4.5 stars
"Sunday brunch at Waterfront Grill when the weather cooperates has to be one of the most pleasant dining experiences around."
Large umbrellas protect the patio tables that overlook the Arkansas River and the special Sunday brunch menu is superb.
The crab stack features layers of lump crab meat tossed in remoulade sauce, avocado and mango, and topped with minced red bell peppers and pancetta. The crab drives the flavor of this dish, as pretty as it is tasty.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Juniper Restaurant and Martini Lounge
324 E. Third St. Food: 4.5 stars
Among the dishes that impressed on our most recent visit were seared sea bass meuniere, duck two ways and gnocchi ratatouille. With an emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients, expect to find inspired specials like this beet-and-goat cheese salad with arugula, hazelnuts, fennel pollen and orange vinaigrette.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Celebrity Restaurant
3109 S. Yale Ave. Food: 4.5 stars
This icon recently celebrated 50 years in Tulsa and is known for its gilded artwork, lots of crushed red velvet and the city's classiest host.
“One of the real treats is to have the Caesar salad prepared table-side. Nick (Samara) has made thousands of these, and he made a great one for us with salt, black pepper, garlic, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce and a mix of Parmesan and Romano cheeses with oil, lemon juice and egg.”
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Laffa Medi-Eastern
111 N. Main St. Food: 4.5 stars
The dishes at Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant & Bar are unlike any Middle Eastern/Mediterranean food we’ve had in Tulsa.
Try a mezze (appetizer) medley with the wonderful laffa, a thinner and crispier version of naan bread. Or entrees like Best Darn Beef Tagine This Side of Casablanca and honey and herb lamb kabobs.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Daily Grill
100 E. Second St. Food: 4.5 stars
Connected to the Hyatt Regency downtown, the Daily Grill overlooks the Williams Green downtown.
Burgers, salad and chicken pot pie are popular for lunch. For dinner, pork or lamb chops and meatloaf with mushrooms were stand-out dishes. Find separate menus for breakfast, lunch, dinner, social hour, bar menu, late night, supper, children and gluten-free.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Bluestone Steakhouse
10032 S. Sheridan Road Food: 4.5 stars
The menu includes steak, seafood, high-end bourbons and scotches and an attractive wine list.
From the review: “The (New York Delmonico) steak was covered in a dark wild mushroom and Port wine sauce, and it was tender and flavorful. The lotus potatoes, like au gratin potatoes, were among the best tasting of that dish I have ever had.”
READ THE REVIEW HERE
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Manos Peruanas
6703 E. 81st St.; 918-340-5379 Food: 4 stars
The menu at Manos Peruanas is dominated by Peruvian, Venezuelan and Colombian cuisine.
READ THE REVIEW HERE.
Matt Barnard
Jamil's
3823 E. 51st St. Food: 4 stars
Jamil's, among the last remaining Lebanese steakhouses in the area, is known for its complimentary hors d'oeuvres and steak dinners, such as this 36-ounce porterhouse with baked potato.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
Tulsa World File photo
Que Gusto
105 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Food: 4 stars
Que Gusto features food from the highlands of Ecuador, where pork, beef, chicken, yucca, potatoes and plantains are the most common ingredients. They are found most often in empanadas — pastries, like turnovers, stuffed with sweet or savory fillings. Empanadas at Que Gusto come in a variety of flavors, including vegetarian (left), chicken and beef, served here with a side of yucca fries.
READ THE REVIEW HERE.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Pita Place Mediterranean Grill
8315 E. 111th St., Bixby Food: 4 stars
It took a couple of trips to the buffet to sample all I wanted. The aroma that came off the first plate I fixed was wonderful, signaling good things to come. The new dinner buffet, served Friday and Saturday, is similar to the lunch buffet but always includes some extra items from the regular menu, such as shrimp kabobs, wild berry chicken or a special stew. For dessert, I had a piece of light rose cake to top off the evening.
Pita Place also has vegan options, such as an eggplant sandwich on pita, minus the usual feta cheese.
READ THE REVIEW HERE.
Tulsa World File photo
Society
1419 E. 15th St.; 918-392-7667 Food: 4 stars
Rib Crib got it right with Society, the 26-year-old Tulsa-based barbecue chain's new hamburger restaurant. The menu was modern but not pretentious. Local brews, specialty cocktails and “boozy” shakes were reasonably priced. The Okie burger (pictured) at Society includes ground beef patties with onions grilled into both patties, American cheese, haystack onions and mayo.
READ THE REVIEW HERE.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
McNellie's Public House
409 E. First St. Food: 4 stars
A recent menu update features variations of old favorites, such as the Reuben sandwich, cottage pie, fish and chips, steak and fries, grilled salmon, McNellie’s charburger, artichoke dip and cobb salad, but much of the remainder of the menu is not recognizable. Among the new items are pulled pork nachos, Brooklyn burger, lobster roll, fish sandwich, garlic Parmesan fries, Peking duck wings, steakhouse burger, American Wagyu burger, Memphis 2.0 burger and the Impossible veggie burger.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Stone Mill BBQ & Steakhouse
2000 W. Reno St., Broken Arrow Food: 4 stars
Though Stone Mill will celebrate its 15th anniversary in August, it never gets old checking out the décor. It never gets old checking out the barbecue and steaks, either. The menu isn’t confined to just barbecue and steaks. Diners may choose shrimp, grilled salmon, catfish, appetizers, half-pound burgers, salads, soups, spuds and a variety of house-made desserts.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Bird & Bottle
3324 E. 31st St., 918-895-6468 Food: 4 stars
Bird & Bottle has been drawing capacity crowds since it opened less than a month ago. It could be just the honeymoon period that many new restaurants enjoy, but early indications are the area has been starved for such a place to dine and hang out. The menu features a number of small plates, sandwiches, soups, salads and flatbreads, plus a handful of entrees. Here, brick chicken with lemon herb ricotta gnocchi and a miso pan sauce has been a hot seller at the new Bird & Bottle restaurant.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
SMOKE on Cherry Street
1542 E. 15th St. Food: 4 stars
SMOKE on Cherry Street has become known as one of the top steak places in town, but that’s not all that comes off the restaurant’s wood-fired grill. Chicken, pork, seafood and lamb are other succulent options. Weekend brunches are popular, too.
SMOKE also has a glassed-in, ventilated cigar lounge for those who like a different kind of after-dinner smoke.
READ THE REVIEW HERE.
Tulsa World File photo
Roosevelt's
1551 E. 15th St. Food: 4 stars
Only one of the original entrees, fried chicken, still is one the menu at Roosevelt’s and it remains the restaurant's most popular dish. The crunchy fried chicken dinner is served with home-style potato mash, seasonal vegetables, chili-steeped honey and fried rosemary. Roosevelt's is known for its 78-tap bar and outstanding patio overlooking Cherry Street.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cheri Ann's Trattoria
423 N. Main St., Broken Arrow Food: 4 stars Atmosphere: 4 stars Service: 4 stars
(on a scale of 0 to 5 stars)
4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; accepts all major credit cards; reservations recommended.
The spaghetti and meatballs is an impressive dish that includes three large meatballs and a bundle of spaghetti bathed in the tasty, tomatoey marinara sauce. Desserts are made in-house and are worth the splurge.
READ THE REVIEW HERE
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Kiss-Me-Kwik Cafe
8281 S. Harvard Ave.; The Market at Walnut Creek Food: 4 stars
Kiss-Me-Kwik is a quaint, pretty lunch spot that offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, soups, quiche and desserts, virtually all made from scratch.
From the review: "Both sandwiches we took home were tasty. The classic club included smoked, uncured turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and smoked cheddar cheese on toasted bread. The veggie club had hummus and avocado take the place of the turkey and bacon."
READ THE REVIEW HERE
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Manos Peruanas features delicious Peruvian cuisine and more