It has been eight years since Rita and Sam Mouchantaf last were in the restaurant business. During the interim they operated their longtime auto sales business, and now they are back with a new restaurant, Famous Steakhouse, in south Tulsa.
“We always liked the restaurant business, and we have a passion for food,” Sam said recently. “We thought this was a good location because there aren’t many steakhouses this far out.”
The location is near the 91st Street and Memorial Drive intersection in a strip center just down the sidewalk from a Stein Mart.
Mouchantaf operated several Mayberry’s Diner restaurants in the 1990s, when he was known for giving away free Thanksgiving dinners. From 2009 to 2011, he was co-owner of King’s Palace Steak House on Oklahoma 51 between Broken Arrow and Coweta.
Famous Steakhouse is similar to but not a carbon copy of King’s Palace. From what I recall, the new restaurant has a more varied menu and more Middle Eastern selections.
“Rita cooks all of the Lebanese dishes from scratch,” Sam said.
Also helping in the kitchen is Rita’s father, Joseph Habib, who once had restaurants in Lebanon.
It was difficult to choose entrees from among all of the possibilities — steaks, lamb chops, seafood, kabobs, chicken, pork and even burgers. We wound up with the 8-ounce filet ($29.99) and the lamb chops ($35.99).
It normally is hard to beat a filet in a steakhouse, but the lamb chops were the clear winner here, at least on the night we dined.
The two 7-ounce chops were cooked just to medium, showing a bit of pink in the middle. They were tender and had a mellow lamb flavor. They came with a thick, dark, slightly sweet dipping sauce that paired perfectly with the lamb. Upon request, Sam also came up with some mint jelly, a traditional partner to lamb.
The filet was cooked a perfect medium-rare and had a nice flavor, but it wasn’t as tender as we expected it to be. We decided we likely would order a ribeye or perhaps a steak kabob on a future visit.
Our sides included hummus, tabouli, baked potato, cabbage rolls and grape leaves, and each was quite good.
The smooth, earthy hummus had a little olive oil floating on top over a sprinkling of paprika and parsley, and the tabouli was mostly a mix of tomatoes, parsley, a small amount of bulgur, olive oil and lemon juice.
The cabbage rolls were thick and meaty, filled with ground beef, rice and seasonings, including some cinnamon. The baked potato was tender and topped with butter, sour cream and chives.
We also shared orders of shrimp cocktail ($10.99) and fried cauliflower ($6.99). Some places say they have jumbo shrimp, but they don’t. Famous Steakhouse doesn’t say it has jumbo shrimp, but it does. Our five were huge and had a good texture and clean taste. They came with a tasty house-made cocktail sauce.
Those who don’t like cauliflower might change their minds with this appetizer. The fact they are fried might be the game-changer. They came with a mildly garlicky and lemony tahini sauce.
A happy hour is offered 5-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday with $2.50 domestic beers and half price on select appetizers.
Among the desserts were a rich chocolate mousse, cheesecake, baklava and a baklava sundae that featured baklava crumbles topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and nuts.
Famous Steakhouse has full bar service, including craft cocktails, eight wines by the glass and eight by the bottle, including a cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay from Lebanese winery Ksara.
Our server, Rylan, was smooth, efficient and engaging, and kept courses moving at a measured pace.
The space, which formerly held a wine bar-restaurant, has an elegant look to it with white tablecloths and black cloth napkins. All of the seating is at four-top tables. Seating also is available on a covered patio in nice weather.
Famous Steakhouse is “famous” for the paintings and posters of famous people, movies and places that decorate the maroon and light gold walls of the dining room.
Among those we spotted were Charlie Chaplin, Michael Jordan, Bill Gates, Jack Nicholson, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Kenny Rogers, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and a montage of “Scarface,” “Goodfellas,” “The Godfather” and “The Sopranos.”
We also saw Happy Plants, Christmas plants and a Christmas tree. The background music included a lot of Sinatra and other crooners from the 1940s and ‘50s, and the room still was quiet enough to easily carry on conversations.
“Since places like Eddy’s and Silver Flame have closed, we wanted to bring back an old-fashioned steakhouse with some Lebanese dishes,” Sam said. “We’re family friendly and affordable.”