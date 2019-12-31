The new Flying Burger & Seafood in Catoosa was bustling with families of all ages when we visited recently with two grandsons for a pre-Christmas dinner.
It can take awhile for first-time visitors to navigate the large wall menu behind the order counter.
In addition to burgers, the restaurant offers a variety of fish and seafood, including catfish, tilapia, crawfish, salmon, shrimp and red snapper. It also has chicken strips, wings and seafood gumbo.
What takes a minute to focus on is the number of combinations of those items that may be found in tacos, salads, baskets, poor boys, boiled platters and grilled plates.
We wound up with a hot boiled shrimp platter ($19.99), a catfish fillet basket ($9.49), kids’ burger combo ($6.49) and a kids’ chicken strips combo ($6.49).
The platter included 15 plump boiled shrimp covered with a slightly spicy seasoning. We did not know how many to expect until I noticed the receipt said one pound. It also had a full-size corn on the cob and one little new potato.
The basked featured four skinny catfish fillets. They had been fried in a cornmeal batter and had a clean, pleasing flavor. The plate also included three hushpuppies that had a nice texture and sweet taste. I chose beans and rice for a side, and they were fine, if a little bland.
The boys’ dinners, which included fries and a drink, came in whimsical paper boats. The burger and chicken strips were standard kids’ fare.
On a future visit, I think I would like to try the seafood gumbo, salmon salad and a few of the sides, including pickled green tomatoes, grilled zucchini and squash, mustard greens and coleslaw.
Four sauces — ketchup, remoulade, tartar sauce and cocktail sauce — are available at a self-serve station. They were welcome additions to the shrimp and catfish, and you can get as much as you need without having to ask a server for more.
The station also included napkins, plastic utensils, to-go boxes (again, you can get however many you need), soft drinks and tea.
The routine is to order at the counter, receive a buzzer, and the food is ready to be picked up when the buzzer sounds.
Another option is to call in your order and pick it up at the drive-through window.
Flying Burgers & Seafood, which opened only a couple of weeks ago, is located in a new, stand-alone building on the north side of the highway from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
It has big windows around three sides, black-and-white floor tile, and a royal blue and red color scheme throughout, giving it something of the look of an old-fashioned diner.
It has corner baquettes, booths and 1950s-style tables and chairs that seat a total of 144 diners. It has a combination of drum lights and red and blue pendant lights.
Cindy and Scott McLain and Michelle and John Karnes operate the restaurant. Robert Smith is founder and franchise owner, based out of Magnolia, Arkansas.
“Our husbands were best friends in college, and they visited the Magnolia store and were blown away by the food,” Michelle said. “We cut our meats and fries, and we make our sauces and cinnamon rolls from scratch every day.”
The McLains own the McLain Group, which develops properties.
“Scott was developing some properties around Catoosa and Tulsa, and he thought the Flying Burger concept fit perfectly here,” Cindy said.
This is the seventh store in the Flying Burgers & Seafood chain. The Karnes and McLains have broken ground for a store near Tulsa Hills, and they also are putting a restaurant in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Scott is in his second tour of duty with the Tulsa World. He was a sports writer during his first stop. Since returning to the World in 1992, he has been the food writer and now restaurant critic and wine columnist. Phone: 918-581-8463