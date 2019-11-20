I was semi-crushed when I learned last spring the Meltdown Diner in west Tulsa had closed. Arteries aside, I figured I was going to miss the occasional splurge on a grilled cheese sandwich loaded with some combination of ham, pulled pork, bacon, roast beef, meatloaf, fried bologna, chicken-fried steak and cheese. Lots of cheese.
What I didn’t know, as the late Paul Harvey would say, was the rest of the story.
As it turned out, Sara Hardcastle had left the restaurant about a year earlier when she and her husband divorced. The plan, she said, was for him to continue operating the diner until it could be sold.
“He had the Meltdown food truck when we met, so I figured it was logical to leave the diner with him,” she said. “I didn’t know I would feel about it like I did, but I felt I somehow betrayed the customers I left behind.”
Without going into detail, Hardcastle said through a series of events, she wound up with ownership of the diner, which she renamed Her Meltdown Diner.
“I wasn’t figuring on that, but I am so excited to be back,” she said. “The diner was down for about 30 days while we did some decorating, and the first thing I did was to have two exterior wall murals painted.”
For those who have not been there before, the colorful murals help customers spot the tiny building on the corner of 33rd West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard, across the street from Crystal City Shopping Center.
Hardcastle said she also added some soups, salads and some new sandwiches, and she is using sourdough bread from Farrell Family Bread.
“We cheese the outside of the bread a little, so it keeps a good texture when it is grilled,” she said. “It heats up really well, too.”
That’s a good thing, I learned, when I could down only half of my Whole Hog sandwich ($10.99) on a recent lunch visit. As its name implies, the Whole Hog was stacked with pulled pork, ham, smoked bacon, a five-cheese blend and blueberry barbecue sauce. It was delicious.
We also ordered the slaw burger ($9.99), which included generous servings of tender pulled pork and coleslaw on the original grilled cheese blend of American, Swiss, Colby, Jack and cheddar. This one got a drizzle of the blueberry barbecue sauce, too. Hardcastle makes the tasty coleslaw from scratch, and it can be ordered as a side dish.
Just to pile it on, we also shared an order of onion strings ($4.99), the thin, stringy kind of onion rings that I personally prefer over the thicker varieties.
On a day when I am not reviewing, I likely will go back for the fried bologna sandwich ($7.99) because I’m a sucker for bologna, fried or smoked. I didn’t used to be, but my brother, who can cooked smoked meats about as well as anyone, hooked me on a culinary craving for bologna some years ago.
One of the salads added to the menu was the apple, cranberry and pecan salad ($8.50), and it’s a good one. It included mixed greens, red onion, sliced apples, dried cranberries, pecans and crumbled feta cheese tossed with a refreshing lemon vinaigrette.
Hardcastle said she expects to have white chicken chili and tomato on the daily soup selection throughout the winter and will rotate others, such as chicken noodle and beans and cornbread.
“I don’t use recipes, and I usually just do whatever I’m in the mood for,” she said.
Brandon Eustice, a high school student, comes in after school to handle most of the cooking duties.
“He’s a fabulous cook and really serious about it,” Hardcastle said. “He has become my right-hand man.”
The small dining room — two booths, two tables, five swivel stools — has a ‘50s diner look with soft drink signs, Route 66 items, an old pay phone, a black and white checked tile floor and neon lighting.
It also has live plants and a car door on one wall that advertises the Stray Rats Car Club of Red Fork, established in the 1950s. If any Stray Rats still are around, shoot me an email and tell me about the club.
We also noticed a pink Christmas tree decorated with a little pink pig and a pink Rolls-Royce.
Hardcastle said she also has some advertising walking around the state.
“Ron Jones, the Route 66 Tattoo Man from Bartlesville, has put our logo on his head,” Hardcastle said.
Jones has close to 180 tattoos, and all but eight of them have a Route 66 theme.
“I am absolutely in love with the place and every customer who comes through the door,” Hardcastle said. "It's good to be back."