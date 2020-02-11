We had been eager to see all of the changes at Celebrity Restaurant in the wake of new ownership of the longtime fine-dining restaurant last fall.
It closed last October for a remodel of the 56-year-old plush bar and dining room and reopened the first of November. The elaborate Christmas decorations were retained, and the restaurant was packed throughout the holidays.
During that time, the menu received a few tweaks but little was changed. About four weeks ago, chef Stephen Lindstrom rolled out a new menu that replaced half or more of the former one.
Lindstrom is corporate executive chef for 3 Sirens Restaurant Group, headed by Johnna Hayes, Sara Day and Debra Zinke, which acquired Celebrity from the Samara family. The group also owns Bird & Bottle and The Bramble restaurants.
“After our feedback through November and December, Johnna said it couldn’t hurt to go ahead and make a few changes,” Lindstrom said. “The biggest changes people might notice were we took off the fried shrimp and fried catfish but left them on the lunch menu. We took off the New York strip and added another filet, so we have a 4-ounce and 8-ounce, and we took off the Syrian salad. We have the ingredients for the Syrian salad, and we can make it on request.”
Old dishes still around include the shrimp cocktail, hummus and garlic spread and the tableside Caesar salad, and I have it on reliable word those still are terrific. The pan-fried chicken reportedly still is a winner, too, but is available Monday-Thursday only.
We went by on a recent Saturday thinking the typical weekend crowd might be thinned a little by 8:30 p.m., but the main dining room and bar area, where piano man Mark Bryan was performing, nearly were full. Some overflow had been seated in the back room, now called the Club Room, which has been handsomely redecorated.
We still landed two spots in the main dining room and were happy to be seated in the wooden armchairs with crushed red velvet cushions. The signature crushed red velvet has been retained for the most part throughout.
We also were happy to learn our server, Gloria, was a 14-year veteran of Celebrity.
“We still have a great staff serving our customers,” she told us, and that would prove to be true.
We ordered a mix of new and old items for dinner. They included a large lobster bisque ($12), crab cakes ($12), an 8-ounce filet mignon ($39) and the new steakhouse stroganoff ($22).
The bisque was barely tepid but otherwise sensational. It included an impressive amount of lobster swimming in a creamy, mildly tomatoey broth with a sprinkling of chives on top. My wife generously shared the dish, though reluctantly so, I think.
We also shared the three thin crab cakes that were maybe a bit larger than a silver dollar. They were crunchy on the outside and had a good crab flavor, enhanced by lemon and a bittersweet tarragon aioli that had a faint flavor of anise.
The thick steak was cooked medium-rare, as ordered, and was reasonably tender. The steak came with a good Bearnaise sauce on the side. The meat dishes do not come with sides anymore, so we ordered grilled asparagus ($6) a la carte. They were long and thick. A couple of the thickest ones were so fibrous I couldn’t chew through them.
All of the fish dishes and the fried chicken are composed entrees, meaning they have preset side dishes that come with them.
I have a soft spot for beef stroganoff. It was one of the first items I learned to cook (out of a red-and-white plaid “Better Homes and Gardens Cookbook”) lo those many years ago, and the kids loved it. Celebrity has, let’s say, a somewhat elevated version with chunks of tender steak, crème fraiche and earthy mushrooms with long, flat tagliatelle noodles. It was a sizable bowl, enough to take half home.
We ended the dinner with a traditional crème brulee ($10), which was smooth and creamy with just the right amount of crinkly seared sugar on top.
Celebrity has full bar service, including a fun list of classic cocktails, including such choices at Rob Roy, Gin Rickey, Singapore Sling, Harvey Wallbanger, Sloe Gin Fizz and Pink Lady.
Among the new decorations I liked were the shadow boxes with old (I would guess ‘60s and ‘70s), glitzy waitress uniforms inside. I have mixed feelings about the new wood floors. The added cleanliness and sanitation aspects make sense, but the carpets buffered some of the noise and made the rooms have a warmer feel.
The plumbing has been replaced throughout the building, and all of the bathrooms are new. New glassware has been purchased for wine and cocktails, and a new 500-bottle wine cellar is stationed at one end of the bar.
“This is our fourth week on the new menu, and it seems to be going great,” Lindstrom said. “The feedback on the remodel and menu has been good”
