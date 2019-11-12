Every time Moe Sepahvand appears to have left the restaurant business behind, it seems something happens to draw him back to the kitchen.
Sepahvand is best known by many folks for operating Smoky Mountain Barbeque and Grill for some 20 years. At one time, he had three locations. The most popular and best remembered was the one on 31st Street just west of Garnett Road.
“I had come to Arkansas to go to college in the early 1980s, and after I moved to Tulsa, I bought the barbecue restaurant,” he said. “I learned mostly on the job, and the employees I had helped a lot, too.
“Later on, I had a Moe’s Diner at 31st and Garnett, too, and then another diner in a building downtown.”
He said he left the restaurant business in the late ‘90s to operate the Citgo filling station at 323 W. Third St., which many will remember as one of the few places to gas up in the downtown area.
The Citgo was among the properties razed to make room for the BOK Center.
Sepahvand also had acquired a convenience store at Sixth Street and Lewis Avenue, and in 2009 he opened a diner inside Moe’s Quick Mart. He said he later sold it and went into the business of flipping houses.
“I was not good at flipping houses,” he said. “I lost a lot of money. So, I decided to go back to one of my specialties and open a restaurant.”
Which brings us to today. Sepahvand recently opened the latest Moe’s Diner in a strip center at 69th Street and Lewis Avenue.
We went by for dinner on a recent chilly night. The menu is not particularly long, but it has a lot of variety.
We wound up with a shrimp kabob dinner ($14.95) and a fried catfish dinner ($11.95).
The kabob meats are not cooked or served on a wooden skewer, a common practice in the Middle East where it is prepared both ways. Sizable shrimp had been lightly seasoned and grilled; they had a nice texture and fresh taste.
The dinner came with a big side of rice with a medley of grilled vegetables mixed in, including carrots, mushrooms, red and green onions, zucchini, yellow squash and broccoli.
The nice-size catfish fillets had a cornmeal batter and were fried to a golden brown. They were crispy on the outside and came with a tasty house-made tartar sauce. For a side, we chose lightly battered, whole fried okra.
The catfish came with a side salad that included lettuce, spinach leaves, cucumber, purple cabbage, green onion, broccoli and carrots with a creamy ranch dressing.
Among other entrée choices are a line of burgers and sandwiches, Alaskan salmon, gyros plates, chicken and steak kabobs, chicken tenders, chicken-fried steak and wings.
Moe’s offers traditional breakfasts 7-11 a.m., including French toast, omelets, pancakes, hash browns and biscuits and gravy, with prices ranging from $3.95 to $8.95.
A children’s menu includes chicken tenders and fries, cheeseburger and fries, and mac and cheese with a side for $5.95 each. The meals come with a drink.
Sepahvand said he makes almost all of the sauces, including tartar, cocktail, tzatziki and a mustard-based sauce for burgers. Burgers are served on brioche buns.
Sepahvand said he is training some young cooks but still does much of the kitchen work himself.
Moe’s Diner has been open in the Spectrum Center for about a month.