Houssam “Sam” Elsoueissi and his wife, Amani, recently answered a dream of hers by opening a Lebanese street food restaurant in Broken Arrow.
The restaurant, Shawarma Shack, features dishes with beef or chicken shawarma (meats cooked on a vertical rotisserie).
“We were married three years ago, and she always wanted an authentic shawarma shop,” Sam Elsoueissi said. “She developed most of the recipes and marinades, and she makes the tabouli, hummus, rice and desserts.
“I’m from Beirut (Lebanon), and she is from Jerusalem (Israel), and our food is common to what you would find there.”
We had both the beef shawarma platter ($12.99) and chicken shawarma platter ($11.99). We opted for the platters instead of wraps because they come with rice, pita bread, dip and a choice of two sides.
The beef was cut into strips, and we ran across a couple of tough pieces. Otherwise, the flavor was pleasing. The chicken was more chunky and tender, and both meats went well with the fragrant, moist basmati rice.
“Our spices come from Lebanon and Israel, and Amani uses 21 of them to season the rice,” Elsoueissi said.
Dipping sauces were a pungent toum (garlic) sauce and a tahini sauce with a peanutty flavor. I meant to ask for tzatziki sauce, too, but forgot. I’ll try it next time.
Probably the most flavorful main dish we sampled was the beef kafta kabob in a pita wrap ($7.99). The grilled ground beef was seasoned with parsley, onions and spices, and paired with some potato in the wrap.
Among our sides were tart, tasty dolma (grape leaves) stuffed with rice and veggies, a thin-textured hummus and tabouli loaded with parsley and a little tomato and onion.
Instead of baklava or a rice pudding favored by regulars, we tried the Lebanese Nights ($2.99), and it didn’t disappoint. It included a smooth semolina (wheat flour) pudding topped with crumbled pistachios, whipped cream and rose water syrup.
A to-go cooler held baklava, dolma, tabouli, hummus, baba ganoush, mixed fruit and rice pudding.
Elsoueissi’s presence in the Tulsa restaurant community goes back to 1994, when he purchased the Submariner restaurant on 61st Street in a strip center just west of Lewis Avenue. He added Middle Eastern dishes to the sub fare and added Sindbad to the name.
The center was heavily damaged by fire in 2012, and Elsoueissi took over a Bill & Ruth’s at 32nd Street and Memorial Drive, where he also added Middle Eastern fare.
He sold that restaurant in 2019 and helped friends relocate a Bill & Ruth’s from 15th Street and Lewis Avenue to 15th Street and Columbia Avenue.
“Amani and I started looking for the right location to open our shawarma shop,” he said. “We acquired the location in Broken Arrow right when the pandemic started, so we spent time getting equipment, painting and working on recipes.
“We got our permit approved on June 7 and opened June 8 with curbside and takeout. Now we have dine in, too, and are hoping for the best.”
Shawarma Shack is located off Hillside Drive in a strip center in front of Target in space formerly occupied by Lenny's Subs.