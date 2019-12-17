We figured if we were going to fully experience Prossimo Ristorante on Cherry Street we might as well go for the whole mozzarella. Or, short of that, at least the most fun parts.
That included tableside preparations of fresh mozzarella ($15) and Il Vero Alfredo ($22), and they even were more fun than anticipated.
On the night we visited, Mark was handling the tableside duties. First, he mixed and stretched cheese curds with a wooden spatula in hot water until a smooth texture was formed, then he molded the cheese into two balls by hand until the cheese was ready to serve.
He placed the cheese in a dish and poured Italian olive oil into the dish until it pooled under the cheese. Our regular server, Jordan, suggested we pair the cheese with some sliced cherry tomatoes. They were a pricey $4 upcharge but worth it. The tomatoes, cheese and olive oil combo was understated yet memorable.
While we nibbled on the mozzarella, we also noshed on sourdough and focaccia bread served with spreads of garlic sauce, tapenade and crème fraiche. The bread and cheese with a glass of wine would be just right for me on many a night.
Instead of stopping there, we soldiered on by sharing a bowl of truffled cannellini bean soup with pistachio and white truffle oil ($7). The beans had been pureed into a broth and topped with a mound of fried Brussels sprouts. It’s probably just me, but it wasn’t my favorite flavor combination.
Between the opening dishes and our entrees, Mark brought a scoop of raspberry sorbet and a scoop of lemon sorbet as a palate cleanser, which was perfect.
Mark was back on duty with my Il Vero Alfredo ($22), a fettuccini alfredo named after the famous Roman restaurant, I assume. He had a large, scooped out wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano into which he poured brandy and set fire to it. As the cheese warmed, he scraped and mixed together a sauce that he poured over a bowl of hot, buttery fettuccini noodles.
I loved the simplicity and lightness of the alfredo sauce compared to other, richer versions. I don’t recall why, but I ordered five grilled shrimp ($8) to go with the pasta. The plump shrimp were good but not really necessary.
Our other entrée was halibut with prosecco sauce ($32). The thick, well-cooked halibut was a little crispy on the outside and was served over eight spears of thin, young asparagus, mushrooms and spinach in butter.
With the entrees we shared a Caesar salad ($11). Two long leaves of romaine criss-crossed each other and were topped with a light Caesar dressing and thin-sliced, toasted crostini, which proved to be a much more favorable choice than croutons.
The restaurant has a fairly lengthy list of wines that is heavy on Italian labels, and of course has a range of craft cocktails and beers.
Jordan and Mark were superb servers. Front-of-the-house manager Miranda also was helping customers. The overall general manager is Lee Record.
The dishes on the menu have little explanation, so it is incumbent upon the servers to provide more details to the diners, and ours did a nice job.
An adjoining room holds the over-21 bar area, called Prossima Bubbles & Libations, and is a little less formal than the 30-seat dining room, though both rooms feature elaborate glass chandeliers and wall sconces.
Among the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s pop standards I heard in the background was a favorite, “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.” It wasn’t Duke Ellington or The Ink Spots but still a good listen.
Though reservations are recommended, and even necessary, on most nights, we went without just past the normal dinner hour on an off night and lucked into a two-top by a large window facing 15th Street. The table was set with white tablecloth and napkins, and food was served on white dinnerware.
One wall of the main dining room features an enlarged photo of the Bausch’s great-grandfather Guisippe Carlucci’s U.S. naturalization papers, signed Feb. 25, 1901. He was born in Italy in 1874.
Just outside our window we could see the old Sipes Grocery sign that had a neon Prossimo sign placed over it. Prossima-Prossimo roughly translates to next door or neighbor. Its neighbor happens to be Andolini’s Pizzeria, and brothers Jim and Mike Bausch own both businesses.
“Jim and I have traveled a lot to Italy, and we see things we wish we could do at Andolini’s but just don’t fit a pizza parlor,” Mike said. “Much of what is available on Cherry Street has been heavily masculine concepts, and we are more airy and light. Our food is based on the Amalfi coast of Italy — simple, sophisticated and elegant with aesthetic appeal.
“We hoped to give Tulsa something new and special that was built with a lot of integrity and effort. We wanted to give people a reason to go out and dine.”