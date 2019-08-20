Jody Rogers had a unique job while growing up in her parents’ restaurant, Nelson’s Buffeteria, when it was downtown on Boston Avenue.
The folks at Nelson’s liked to refer to their head cook, the late Charles Freeman, as the original “soup Nazi,” or probably more suited to this restaurant, the “chicken-fried Nazi.”
“If people would get to the line and didn’t know immediately what they wanted, he would say, ‘Next,’ and push an empty plate down the line,” Rogers said. “My job in high school was to get the empty plate and help customers get what they wanted down the line.
“I would ask him about it, and he would say, ‘I have 200 people lined up out the door, and we have to keep this line moving.’”
Nelson’s Buffeteria doesn’t get the long lines it had during its heyday downtown, but it still can fill a dining room during the lunch hour at its latest location on Memorial Drive, where the Rogers family is celebrating the restaurant’s 90th birthday.
Nelson Rogers Sr. opened the original restaurant at 13 W. Fourth St. in 1929, a combination of his ability to make sandwiches at his father’s drug store in Collinsville and his love of gambling he picked up at Tulsa’s Orpheum Cigar Store, according to his son, Nelson Rogers Jr.
“He served food there, but it was really a gambling joint,” Rogers Jr. said in a previous interview. “When authorities cracked down on gambling in the ‘30s, Dad went strictly into the lunch business.”
The restaurant moved to 514 S. Boston Ave. (where Elote is today) in 1949, and Rogers Jr. and his wife, Suzanne, took over Nelson’s when Rogers Sr. died in 1979. They closed the restaurant in 2004 due to declining sales.
Suzanne revived Nelson’s Buffeteria in January 2012. Though it didn’t operate continuously since 1929, two of Jody’s siblings kept the name alive during part of the interim. Nelson Barry Rogers III, who goes by Barry, operated Nelson’s Ranch House on Third Street for a couple of years, and later would join his brother, Steven Rogers, running Nelson’s Grill for a short time at a north Tulsa shooting range.
The family is all back together today. Though Nelson Rogers Jr. has retired, Suzanne continues as the matriarch of the restaurant.
“I still come in at 5 a.m. and bake the pies every day,” the 81-year-old said.
Jody works the front of the house, Steven works the line and cooks the huge dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls and bread pudding (all from the same dough), and Barry cooks and handles other kitchen duties. Suzanne also spends much of the time visiting with customers, many of whom she knows by name.
Nelson’s has had head cooks before and after Freeman. The current head cook is Stacy Moore, a 40-year employee.
“I started washing dishes here when I was 16,” he said. “Just worked my way up.”
“We have three people in the kitchen with 40 years, and the rest are about 10 years,” Steven said. “We’ve always had people stay with us for a long time.”
Added Suzanne: “The last of our popular waitresses downtown, who were with us for decades, have passed away in the last two years. It’s sad, but we have another good group now.”
Longtime downtowners will remember when Nelson’s Buffeteria’s best-known dish, the chicken-fried steak, was offered only as a Thursday special. That’s when lines of customers often would snake outside the restaurant and down the sidewalk.
“It was only on Thursdays for a long time, then Grandfather started offering it Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Steven said. “After Grandfather passed away, Dad started offering it five days a week.”
When the cafeteria-style line started running out of chicken-fried steak, the cook manning the line would yell, “Hello, chicken-fried,” a signal to the kitchen to bring out more food. The method still is used today, to the delight of longtime customers.
So, when we made a recent lunch visit to Nelson’s, guess what I ordered just for old time’s sake? I got the crunchy and tender chicken-fried steak with, of course, mashed potatoes. The steak and potatoes were smothered in a good cream gravy. For my second side, I got the baked beans, enhanced by a fair amount of brown sugar.
On another plate, we ordered the pan-fried steak with cabbage, a broccoli salad and an extra side of tabouli. The steak appeared to have been dusted with a little flour and pan-fried; it was tender and tasty. We also liked the tender cabbage with a little extra black pepper and the salad, which included raisins, bacon, green onion and sunflower seeds. The tabouli had a nice balance of bulgur and parsley with a little cucumber and tomato.
After diners go through the lunch line and seat themselves, servers take drink orders. Our friendly server, Becky, kept our drinks refilled and took care of any of our needs.
Chicken-fried steak, pan-fried steak, chicken-fried chicken and drip beef are offered on the cafeteria line every day, and regulars know the daily specials — barbecue ribs, baked spaghetti, liver and onions, Monday; chicken pot pie, pot roast, Tuesday; meatloaf, fried chicken, beef noodles, Wednesday; Nellie burger, baked chicken and dressing, Thursday, and baked cod, fried catfish, Salisbury steak, Friday.
“Our Nellie burger (meat, cheese, onion, bell pepper, gravy) always is popular, and not everyone knows about our fried chicken on Wednesdays, but it is great,” Suzanne said.
I tasted the fried chicken at our photo shoot, and Suzanne was correct. I need to mark Wednesdays for a future trip to Nelson’s.
The cafeteria lunch line, served 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., is $10.69 for one trip through. Five of the daily specials (one each day) — spaghetti, chicken pot pie, meatloaf, Nellie burger and Salisbury steak — are $8.99. Sandwiches are $9.69 and desserts $3.
I know I have tried at least three of Suzanne’s pies in the past — banana cream, chocolate cream and lemon meringue (Friday’s only) — and they have been terrific.
Breakfast, served 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, is ordered from a menu. It includes a variety of traditional egg dishes, pancakes, French toast, pan-fried steak and ham with bacon, biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, etc., for $5.99 to $9.69. The large cinnamon rolls with sweet icing are $3.50.
Old photos of downtown Tulsa and some Nelson’s memorabilia, such as an old mirror and photos of customers and staff, decorate the walls. The exterior neon sign from downtown was saved and lights the way today, and a fellow with a sandwich board walks the sidewalk in front of the restaurant urging drivers to dine at Nelson’s, just as they used to do downtown. The Round Up Boys still perform some Fridays, as they have for 30 years.
“A lot of regulars from downtown found us out here, but a lot are new customers who never went downtown,” Suzanne said. “Each year we have grown out here, and I hope we have many more years.”