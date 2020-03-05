Alberto Leon said original plans went off the rails after he and a business partner acquired the longtime Fajita Rita’s location in Broken Arrow.
“We were just going to paint and clean and make it look nicer,” Leon said. “It turned out we found a lot of problems, and a lot of things needed fixing, so we redid the whole place. We remodeled the bathrooms, built a bar, remodeled the dining rooms and brought in new furniture from Mexico. The whole remodel took about a year and a half.”
The wait and the extra effort was worth it, based on a recent visit. Everything in the restaurant is new and shiny. It is something of an L-shaped space with a main dining area just inside the entrance, then a bar area leads to the bathrooms and a semi-private room that seats 16.
The lengthy menu is a mix of Tex-Mex and regional Mexican cuisine. We ordered the carnitas dinner ($11.99) and a build-your-own, pick-three combo ($9.99) with a side of red beans and rice ($1.99).
The carnitas dinner featured four sizable chunks of slow-cooked pork that was surprisingly tender and had just enough fat to give it plenty of flavor. It came with a salad of lettuce, tomato, cube-shaped avocado and a whole poblano pepper, as well as rice.
We had the choice of an extra side, and we selected charro beans. That proved to be a winner. The brown beans were mixed with bits of sausage, onion and green pepper, and the broth had a nice kick to it.
For the build-your-own, we selected a tamal, chile relleno and chalupa pollo, along with the black beans and rice. The dinner fully covered two platters.
The tamal had a relatively thin layer of masa filled with a generous amount of shredded pork, and the relleno had a mild flavor. The chalupa more resembled a tostada de pollo to me. Either way it wasn’t an issue as both start with a fried tortilla. This one was topped with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato and queso (a spicy salsa also was a choice).
The dinner also included Spanish rice and a lettuce-and-tomato salad with slices of avocado. We substituted the avocado for guacamole.
We rounded out the dinner with a piece of tres leches cake and an order of flan. The cake was fine, but I fall easily for a good custard, and this was a good one. It was cool and smooth with a mild caramel flavor.
Si Senor has full bar service, including an assortment of margaritas. One margarita, called the Rainbow, features a mix of strawberry, mango, lime and blue curacao margaritas.
We sat in the bar area that included six stools at the cool-looking wood-and-tile underlit bar top and three high-top tables.
Leon, a native of the state of Jalisco in Mexico, said he originally settled in Indiana when he moved to the U.S.
“A good friend of mine — we have been best friends since 1992 — had restaurants in Mississippi, and I went to work with him there,” Leon said. “We always talked about opening a restaurant together.
“Another friend of ours told us about this area, and we came to check it out. We decided on Broken Arrow because the restaurant has a good family atmosphere, and we thought it would be a good fit here.”
Leon said during the lengthy construction phase he also worked as an Uber driver to help make ends meet.
“I told all of my customers I was opening a restaurant,” he said. “A lot of them have already been here, and we’ve only been open since Jan. 22.”
