It had been awhile since we last visited a Japanese steakhouse, so we looked forward to seeing the second location for Tokyo Garden that opened recently in south Tulsa.
The new restaurant, located at 108th Street and Memorial Drive, is about as bright and shiny as it gets and is filled with 18 hibachi tables (aka teppan or teppan-yaki tables), a sushi bar, a libations bar and three booths.
“Some people have seen the show many times and prefer to just sit at a booth and have the food brought to them,” owner Jae Choi said.
Most folks are familiar with the show, where hibachi chefs deliver humorous patter, clang and toss knives and spatulas around and do tricks with the food they are cooking in front of you on the flat hibachi grill, such as making a volcano and choo choo train out of onions.
Our chef, David, had a trick we had not run across previously. When the eggs were cooked, he flipped pieces of egg with a spatula across the grill and right into our open mouths. OK, he missed on his first try but said he was just getting warmed up for the evening. We had gone early, just after 5 p.m., to avoid a crowd.
Tokyo Garden offers a variety of appetizers, sushi, nigiri, sashimi, soups and salads in addition to the hibachi dinners, which for most folks are pretty filling in themselves.
The main items for the dinners are vegetables, chicken, steak, sukiyaki steak, filet mignon, calamari, salmon, shrimp, scallops and lobster, or some combination of those items.
We ordered the Geisha ($26.95) that included New York strip steak, shrimp and chicken, and the Samurai ($32.95) that featured lobster, shrimp and sea scallops. Single-item dinners start at $12.95 (veggies) and go to $21.95 (lobster). Obviously, combos are more expensive.
All of the dinners come with the same sides, starting with a basic lettuce salad with ginger dressing and a bowl of tasty onion soup that included three types of onions and portobello mushrooms in a chicken stock.
Diners have a choice of steamed white rice or fried rice ($1.75 extra), and we had both. The fried rice was dotted with carrots, corn, egg and peas. The chef filled our plates with noodles, rice, vegetables and two grilled shrimp before adding the other meats and seafood.
The vegetables, also cooked on the grill, included mushrooms, onions, zucchini, carrots and bean sprouts.
We also received three dipping sauces — spicy mustard, ginger and garlic butter. I didn’t use them with every bite but liked them fine.
Before they were chopped up, the large scallops looked impressive. They got a nice turn on the grill from David and were our favorite of the main items. The steak and lobster were a little chewy. I think on a return visit I would try the scallops with filet mignon or just go scallops and shrimp.
The dinner concludes with a bowl of sherbet to cleanse the palate.
We also shared a Cobra sushi roll ($9.95) before we got started on the dinner, and it was a good one. It included shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber and avocado.
Tokyo Garden, which still operates its original site at 4020 S. Memorial Drive, has full bar service, including Japanese whiskeys, beers (including Asian), wines and hot and cold sake.
Jack Koller, general manager of the new location, greeted customers and visited tables during the evening. Our server, Kalista, did a good job taking care of our drink and sushi orders.
The hibachi tables can hold up to 20 diners, and reservations are recommended on the weekends. Semi-private rooms can seat up to 40.
Decorations include red and black paper lanterns, lotus flower-shaped light fixtures and a samurai warrior statue just inside the main entrance. Servers wear black aprons with a drawing of a red bonsai tree, the restaurant’s logo. The bar has two televisions, both tuned to sports the night we were there.
Choi, who has been with Tokyo Garden for 10 years and bought the business three years ago, designed the restaurant with Eli Huff of SFG Consulting Group. Choi said he plans to remodel the original Tokyo Garden, which some might remember replaced the Silk Road at that site 18 years ago this month.
“We definitely will remodel the 41st and Memorial restaurant, and I’m already thinking about a third location,” Choi said. “We don’t have anything going on that yet, but I’m sure we will.”
