Toyosu Buffet can be a bit daunting on a first visit until customers get the lay of the land and form a plan to navigate the various food stations.
Toyosu is a new, all-you-can-eat, Asian-style buffet in a new building on Aspen Avenue (145th East Avenue) near Kenosha Street (71st Street) in Broken Arrow. It is enormous, and the food options seem almost endless.
So my wife and I did a sweep through the various steam table lines, seafood on beds of ice, dessert stations, sushi roll line, soup stations and hibachi cooking area to determine our plans of action.
When I picked up my plate — somewhere between the size of a saucer and regular dinner plate — I thought to myself, “This is going to take a few trips.” It did.
We went when we knew crab legs and shrimp were going to be available (after 4 p.m. and all day Sunday) and loaded most of our first plates with the crustaceans, which were being replaced on the line at a steady clip through the evening. We also picked up some drawn butter and cocktail sauce.
We didn’t extract much meat from the crab legs, and the crab legs and shrimp were watery. The shrimp were peel-and-eat, and I deveined them with my fork. I might have overlooked something, but the only utensils I could come up with were a crab cracker, fork and spoon.
My wife made another trip for savory food items, and I went back at least twice more, not counting a final trip for an almond cookie and small piece of chocolate cake. I was tempted to pick up a marshmallow and cover it with chocolate at the chocolate fountain, but by then, I was so full I was able to resist.
Among the items that showed best, in my opinion, were a crunchy bourbon chicken, black pepper chicken, big-boned pork ribs with a substantial amount of meat, cheese-stuffed mushrooms, sesame chicken, baked Atlantic salmon and yakitori steak, the latter usually marinated in a sauce with rice wine and soy sauce and served on skewers. Ours was tender and had a nice flavor to it.
More along the so-so line were chewy frog’s legs, shrimp tempura, onion rings and veggie egg rolls, which were soft instead of crispy on the outside.
These buffets are difficult to review because it is impossible to get around to all that is offered. Among the many items we didn’t get to were smoked tuna, kimchi, mussels, clams, pork dumplings, fried oysters, octopus, vegetable croquettes and a number of vegetable items.
The buffet has a selection of 20 sushi rolls, and dessert stations include flavored ice creams, soft-serve ice cream, tarts, cakes, brownies, pies and more.
We saw many diners go for the hibachi grill, where one chooses among 23 fresh items to be cooked on the flat grill.
Toyosu offers a couple of low-end wines and a fair selection of beers, including imported Asian beers at an attractive price of $3.25 each. It has a six-seat bar area, though I never saw a bartender or anyone sitting there when we visited.
Lunch is $11.98 a person from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Dinner is $15.98 a person from 4-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, $16.98 Friday-Saturday and all day Sunday. Children’s prices start at $3 for lunch and $4 for dinner.
Buffet takeout also is offered. It is $5 a pound for lunch, $7 a pound for dinner and $10 a pound for steak, seafood and sushi.
Customers pay when they enter, then servers take care of drink orders and refills. They also carry away the dirty plates between trips to the buffet.
Toyosu has three large dining areas, including a back room that can be divided into regular dining and private space with stage and television for private functions. It also has a private karaoke room that seats 15 to 20 and can be reserved for free.
The restaurant seats a total of about 300 diners.
A manager told us the 3-month-old restaurant is the first Toyosu Buffet and is locally owned.
