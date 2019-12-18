Fans of the Waffle That! food truck now can motor down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to get their fix of chicken and waffles out of the elements.
Owner Roy Tillis recently opened a dine-in restaurant of the same name across the street from my alma mater, Burroughs Elementary School.
“I will stay inside here full time for now,” Tillis said recently. “Probably some time next year we will take the truck out again to companies and special events.”
I dined there recently with a co-worker, James D. Watts Jr., who has had experience writing about food and cooking and reviewing restaurants. He had this wry comment about his lunch choice, wings and waffle ($12.99):
“I would come back and order the wings and waffle but tell them to hold the waffle,” he said. “The wings might be the best in town.”
It wasn’t that there was anything wrong with the waffle. The wings were simply that good.
The five plump wings came out blistering hot — we had to let them sit for a few minutes — and they were covered in a nicely seasoned crunchy crust. We couldn’t figure out the seasonings, but the flavor was delicious. Tillis said the batter recipe is a family secret.
The wings surrounded a waffle garnished with a strawberry in the middle, dusted with powdered sugar and served with a house-made maple syrup. The waffle had a soft texture and sweet flavor.
Tillis has added breakfast dishes at the restaurant, so I ordered the loaded breakfast waffle ($8.99), and it was a monster. A waffle was wrapped around a filling of eggs, cheese and crumbled sausage that was seasoned with a little sage.
We also shared a strawberry dessert waffle ($7.99) that we munched on throughout the lunch until it vanished. The waffle, which had a strawberry flavor cooked into it, was covered in sliced strawberries topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzles of caramel sauce.
Dishes also may be ordered in a waffle cone. Those who order two waffle cones ($8.99 each) receive a large order of fries Wednesdays. It’s a great way to share a lunch with someone.
Tillis said he makes all of the sauces and syrups, including a signature Waffle That! sauce that is a sweet syrup. He also has sweet-and-spicy, ranch and buffalo sauces.
Soft drinks and teas are at a self-serve beverage station for $1.99 each.
The routine is to order at a counter, take a number, and the food is delivered to the tables.
The dining room seats about 25 at tables covered in red vinyl cloths. Six more seats are available at a counter. One wall has a large photo of Tulsa native and former boxing star James “Quick” Tillis during his boxing days. Roy Tillis is one of his nephews.
“We just got off the phone with him; he’s living in Chicago now,” Roy Tillis said. “As a matter of fact, there is a street named after him just around the corner from us.”
Tillis said he and wife Britney worked on the Waffle That! concept for more than a year before launching the food truck in 2018.
“We wanted a restaurant, but we thought it would be smarter to do the food truck first,” he said. “We didn’t have to take out any loans for the truck.
“We had been customers of waffle places in other states, and we felt there was an open market here. So far, it has been good. We’ve only been open a short while, but we have been busy every day.”
Tillis said his brother, Jeray Tillis, also works in the restaurant.