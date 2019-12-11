I am almost certain the last time I stepped foot into this building I was picking up a birthday cake for one of the children. I was one of likely thousands who bought special-occasion cakes at Brodie’s Cakes.
We could not pinpoint exactly how many decades Brodie’s Cakes operated in the little building on 17th Street just east of Utica Avenue. We do know it closed on June 29, 1996, and the building has housed several businesses since.
The business that recently took over the space is, I hope, a keeper. It’s Dino’s Pizza Pies, and Zachary Matthews, general manager and day-to-day operator, is back at the oven turning out beautiful pizzas.
Matthews opened Tucci’s with his mother, Doris Matthews, when it primarily was a gourmet pizza place and before it evolved into a full-scale Italian restaurant. He also opened the popular Pie Hole Pizzeria before selling it to an employee.
It is worth it to mention that his brother, Marcos Matheos, originally opened Umberto’s and Enso’s pizzerias before he and Zachary went into the bar business with such spots as Crystal Pistol, Bull & Bear and Cellar Dweller.
Suffice it to say, this family knows its way around a pizza oven. Zachary said he had a pretty basic reason for getting back into the pizza business.
“I felt all along being in this (restaurant) business is a genetic flaw,” he said recently. “I figured that I was so unemployable that I had to build my own job.”
If you know Zachary and his dry sense of humor, you are totally good with that answer.
It shouldn’t take customers long to figure out what they want to order at Dino’s. It has whole 14-inch pies, starting at $13, and slices from 10-inch pies for $3.25 to $3.75. It has six meat toppings and 12 vegetables toppings available for a modest extra charge. It has meat, cheese and veggie calzones (starting at $8.75), an Italian sub ($6.25), garden salad ($3.75) and cheesecake ($3.25). That’s it.
We ordered a whole pie with Canadian bacon, mushrooms and extra cheese ($13.75). The thin crust, cooked over a sprinkling of cornmeal, looked charred on the bottom and around the edges, but it all had a soft texture and imparted no burnt flavor.
The balance of the cheese, Canadian bacon, mushrooms and a slightly sweet marinara sauce was perfect, with each item contributing to the overall flavor.
“I found the sauce in a little deli in New Jersey, and it just pops,” Matthews said. “Then I found out they could ship it. I’m pretty sure no one else has it in this part of the country.”
We also shared a calzone with added spinach ($9.50), and it was a cheesy delight. It also had a slightly charred look on the outside, but it didn’t change the flavor.
Matthews said his style has been influenced by places he has visited in New York City.
“I’ve gone back and forth from New York a lot the past 12 to 15 years, and it is hard to avoid good pizza there,” he said. “The decision of the day is which good pizza place are we going to go to today.”
Folks who want to give Dino’s a try might have to be patient, according to Matthews.
“We only can cook four pies at a time in our little eight-seat restaurant, and about 40 a day is our max,” he said. “I don’t want people to come here and get mad if their pizza isn’t going to be ready for another hour and a half.”
Dino’s Pizza Pies has some wall decorations of note.
It has eight striking photos of New York City scenes by Tulsa native and New York portrait photographer Roy Lee. It also has an eye-catching “Strummerville” poster.
“Roy was a punk rock friend who was living in New York in the late 1980s and ‘90s,” Matthews said. “He just walked the streets of New York to find his photos. I had a guy come in one day who swore a girl in one of the photos was his sister. Who knows? Maybe it was.”
Strummerville is another name for the Joe Strummer Foundation, named after the late lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the Clash. His widow Lucinda was principal founder of the nonprofit foundation that promotes development of new music.
“Clash was my favorite band,” Matthews said. “Back in the ‘80s the band would just hang out at the Howard Johnson’s in Times Square. I just put up some of the stuff I had around that I liked.”
Dino’s has four parking spots on the east side of the building. The larger lot to the west is private, but plenty of street parking is available.