Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine opens in Tulsa
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine has opened at 3313 E. 32nd Place.
It is owned by Shadi and Sonny Afshari, who also operate Shish Kabobs, 11505 E. 31st St.
Saffron is larger and more upscale than Shish Kabobs with a full menu of Persian-style items, such as shirazi (cucumber salad), fesenjoon (walnut stew), grilled lamb chops, salmon sabzipolo (salmon fillet), zereshk polo (saffron chicken on barberry rice) and a variety of kabobs.
Most entrees run $12 (vegetarian kabob) to $29 (lamb chops). A just-released lunch menu features items in the $10 range. Naan is cooked all day in a tandoor oven, and the restaurant also offers beer and wine.
It is in space that formerly held Bangkok Thai Buffet.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The phone number is 539-525-0503.
Zaccagnini Italian wines highlight Biga dinner
Wine rep Daniel Gimlin will host a dinner featuring wines from the award-winning Azienda Agricol Ciccio Zaccagnini estate at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Wines will include Tralcetto Pinot Grigio, Tralcetto Cerasuolo Rosato and Zaccagnini Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.
They will be paired with polenta with mussel ragu, bucatini all ‘Amatriciana, pork roast in milk and rosemary olive oil cake.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.
Santa Maria tri-tip steak tops Boston Deli special
Santa Maria-style tri-tip steak (seasoned and barbecued) tops the Thursday night special for March at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
The dinner, served in addition to the regular menu, also includes grilled marinated vegetable kabob, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Scissortail Farms spicy mix greens and twice-baked polenta cake.
The dinner, offered 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, is $28.
DoubleShot Coffee to mark 16th anniversary
Doubleshot Coffee Co., 1633 S. Boulder Ave., will celebrate its 16th anniversary and first in its new building, called The Rookery, from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Complimentary coffee, finger foods and birthday cake will be served. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Restaurants announce specials for Lent
Some area restaurants have announced specials for Lent.
New Era: Fine Fermentations brewery and restaurant, 321 S. Frankford Ave., is extending its $5 Wednesday fish-and-chips special to include 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 10.
Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, is offering its Angler’s Catch every Friday during Lent. It includes tempura-style cod, shrimp and hush puppies on a bed of fries with house slaw for $18.90.
Cotton Patch Cafe, 600 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, has launched all-you-can-eat catfish Fridays. The offer includes unlimited catfish, fries, soft drinks, tea and rolls for $15.99 a person.
Metro Diner, 7471 S. Olympia Ave., is offering fish fry Fridays with two fillets of beer-battered cod, fries and coleslaw for $9.99.
Extra bites
• IHOP restaurants have unveiled its cereal pancakes, inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries and Fruity Lucky Charms, available through April 12. During this time, kids younger than 12 may dine free from 4-10 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entree.
• Zaxby’s restaurants have brought back fried pickles, thin-sliced dill pickles coated in cornmeal served with ranch sauce. They last appeared on the menu in 2016.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has brought back fish sandwich and fish-and-chips baskets on its seasonal menu and introduced a peanut butter crunch concrete.